PROVIDENCE — Fifth-year senior guard Justin Minaya of the Providence College men’s basktball team was named the Big East Player of the Week. The 6-foot-7 Minaya, a transfer from the University of South Carola helped the nationally ranked Friars to a pair of wins over Xavier and Marquette.
The Friars have improved to a Big East-leading 8-1 record, standing 18-2 overall heading into Tuesday’s game at St. John’s, moving up in the national rankings in the Associated Press and Coaches Poll to No. 15.
The Friars have been nationally ranked for seven consecutive weeks. PC is off to its best start to a season since 1976-77 when they began the season with an 18-2 mark. Providence has posted Quad 1 wins at Wisconsin, at home versus Texas Tech, at UConn, at Xavier and at home versus Marquette. The Friars have a NCAA NET ranking of 30.
Minaya played all 80 minutes in both of the Friar wins over ranked teams last week — a 65-62 win at No. 21 Xavier on January 26 and a 65-63 over No. 22 Marquette on January 30.
In the two games, Minaya, a native of New Jersey and son of former New York Mets’ General Manager Omar Minaya, averaged 10 points and six rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 6.6 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.
Minaya was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line and 5-for-10 from 3-point range in the two games.
Minaya had 14 points and six rebounds, while shooting 3-7 from three-point territory against 22 Marquette pm Sunday. Minaya also guarded Xavier’s Paul Scruggs and limited the Musketeer to 16 points on 13 shots and guarded the Golden Eagles’ top scorer Justin Lewis, limiting him to 13 points on 12 shots.
Minaya is regarded as one of the top defenders in the Big East Conference. As a result, foes are shooting just 27.3 percent (35-128) from field when being guarded by Minaya.
This is Minaya’s first season with the Friars after transferring from South Carolina. In four seasons at South Carolina, Minaya started 75 of the 79 games he played. He scored 602 points and grabbed 420 rebounds in four seasons with the Gamecocks.