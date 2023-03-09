NEW YORK — One of the prerequisites that any college basketball coach, or player, must maintain is amnesia, according to Providence College men’s court mentor Ed Cooley.
Facing No. 11 nationally ranked UConn, the Friars faced a 58-32 deficit with just over 12 minutes left in Thursday’s Big East Tournament quarterfinal game at Madison Square Garden.
Cooley and the Friars were well prepared for another case of amnesia after having already surrendered 10 or more 3-point field goals in four consecutive games, and allowing Seton Hall to shoot 65 percent in the first half of PC’s regular season finale at the AMP in a 24-point thrashing.
“The biggest adjustment in sport is attitude,” insisted Cooley. “In sport you’ve got to have amnesia, but you have to learn from it.”
Although the Friars came up short in a heart-stopping 73-66 setback at the hands of the Huskies and a sold-out MSG crowd that was on its feet throughout the final 12 minutes, PC nearly accomplished the imponderable — having pairs of 12-point runs to close the gap to the first of four five-point deficits at 63-58 with just over three minutes left to play.
“Attitude, energy, resilience that our men showed — when you have the power of trust, belief in one another, amazing things happen,” Cooley said.
Amnesia? The Friars tried to forget about a first half in which they shot just 8-for-27 from the floor, that first team All-Big East selection Bryce Hopkins made just one shot and scored three points and 3-point shooter Noah Locke was 0-for-3 from the floor.
Amensia? The Friars tried to forget about the Huskies having a 21-9 rebounding edge, hitting five of 13 3-point shots and collecting 11 assists on its 15 field goals. Not to mention that the Friars also tried to forget about the Huskies hitting eight of their first 12 shots from the floor in the second half, five of them trifectas to gain a 26-point lead.
“We tried to do everything we could, we had to get stops, we had to limit their 3’s,” Friars center Ed Croswell said. “Our energy level went up. We went to full-court press them, get some turnovers with traps an. We turned it up another level, which we should have been doing the whole game.”
The Friars took a NET ranking of 53 into the Big East tourney with not much wiggle room to be included as an at-large candidate among the field of 68 teams for the NCAA Tournament — 32 of which receive automatic berths.
Hopkins scored 13 of his 16 points during the second half while Locke scored all 14 of his points during the second half, including four trifectas, as the Friars forced UConn into 18 turnovers resulting in 20 points.
“I thought they weren’t going to go away quietly,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “Not with the atmosphere, not with the Providence program, the product that they have and what they do.
“If you stop playing for a little bit or get a little bit sloppy, that will be an issue that could prevent this team (UConn) from really achieving great things.”
The No. 11 seeded Huskies (25-7; 13-7) have won six straight games. UConn received electric performances from sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins (19 points on 7-for-13 shooting), 16 points and seven assists from senior guard Tristen Newton, along with nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals from junior guard Andre Jackson.
PC (21-11, 13-7) dropped out of the top 25 rankings after a two-month stay and two straight home losses.
“I definitely know we’re a tournament team for sure, 100 percent,” Cooley said. “Tell me another conference in America, another arena in America that has this level of excitement for a game like this. That’s why the Big East is special.”
Freshman guard Corey Floyd, a UConn transfer and Locke, the fifth-year graduate student both hit 3-pointers in fueling the Friars’ first run of 12 points to narrow the gap to 58-44 with just under nine minutes left.
Three points from Hopkins, another 3-pointer by Locke, and then a steal by Floyd on the ensuing UConn inbounds pass and Floyd’s basket cut the Huskies’ lead to 63-58 with little more than three minutes to go.
“The game is long and there’s waves,” Cooley kept reminding his Friars. “You’ve got to be able to withstand a couple of Mike Tyson swings, right? They were throwing haymakers, they made 13 3’s. The fact that we were this close to them was remarkable.
“It shows you the character of the group, we could have easily packed it in. A lot of teams that would have been a 35-40 point loss.”
The Friars never led in the game, nor were tied with the Huskies, mis-firing on 16 of their first 22 shots from the floor, eventually facing a 35-19 deficit at intermission.
The Friars’ backcourt of Jared Bynum (eight points, two assists), Devin Carter (nine points, three rebounds, three steals) and Floyd (seven points, three rebounds) combined for 14 second half points, while Croswell had six points – the Friars making 10 of13 free throws and shooting 52 percent (16-for-31) from the floor over the final 20 miutes.
“We played unbelievable for 28 minutes,” Hurley added. “We were playing such great basketball at both ends of the court. They were physical defensively and they made an unbelievable run.”
In spite of what the scoreboard said, Cooley believed at some point the ball would bounce the Friars’ way.
“I thought the ball had a little music to it when it started to move, it sounded like Barry White out there,” Cooley noted. “Everybody’s voice got deep. Everybody got energy off of it.”
NOTES: PC is 3-5 against ranked teams this season … UConn has played 127 games at MSG during its hoop history with a 68-59 record; with 10 championship game appearances and seven titles, the Huskies are 38-28 in Big East Tournament games … The Huskies have taken the second most (777) 3-point shot attempts in the Big East, while PC has taken the fourth fewest (583). The Huskies made just five of 22 3-point shots in their eight point loss in Providence, but made 10 of 21 trifectas in scoring 87 points and taking an 18-point win in the rematch in Storrs … This season, the Friars are allowing foes an average of 71.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting overall, including a 33 percent success rate from the 3-point line. UConn shot 53 percent and made 13 of 30 3-point shots … The Huskies rank No. 3 in the Big East in scoring (at 79 ppg), No. 1 in point margin (plus-14), rebounding margin (plus-9) and field goal defense (.408).
Bryce Hopkins had 10 double-doubles on the season and led the team in scoring, while Ed Croswell had eight … PC has been outrebounded in just six games (losing five of those) … PC has won two Big East Tournament titles, in 1994 (under Rick Barnes) and in 2014 (under Cooley) and one Big East regular season title, last year. UConn has not only won seven Big East Tournament titles (in ’90, ’96, ’98, ’99, ’02, ’04 and ’11) but been in 14 semifinal round games … Cooley and the Friars have won 12 Big East regular season games three times and taken 19 wins or more in nine of his 12 seasons as head coach … UConn is 47-31 all-time against the Friars, 3-2 in Big East Tournament games.