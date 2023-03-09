BEast Providence UConn Basketball

Connecticut’s Andre Jackson Jr. dunks the ball above Providence College’s Jared Bynum (4) and Ed Croswell (5) during the first half of their Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinal Thursday in New York.

 Frank Franklin II / The Associated Press

NEW YORK — One of the prerequisites that any college basketball coach, or player, must maintain is amnesia, according to Providence College men’s court mentor Ed Cooley.

Facing No. 11 nationally ranked UConn, the Friars faced a 58-32 deficit with just over 12 minutes left in Thursday’s Big East Tournament quarterfinal game at Madison Square Garden.