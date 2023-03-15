PROVIDENCE – Attacking the backboard at both ends of the court may well ultimately determine whether the Providence College men's basketball team upsets Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional Friday in Greensboro, N.C.
In losing four of their last five outings, including three straight, the Friars, who were the third-best rebounding team in the Big East, were out-boarded in three of those games.
‘We have to be much better defensively, they’re one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the necessity of keeping Kentucky off of the backboard. “We’re going to have to be efficient offensively and try to limit them to one shot.”
In the Big East Tournament, UConn turned a 35-25 rebounding edge over the Friars with 10 offensive rebounds into 13 second chance points.
In the regular season finale for the Friars at home against Seton Hall, the Pirates held a 32-26 rebounding edge with nine offensive rebounds yielding 10 points.
Against Xavier, the Friars’ first loss in 16 starts at home, PC had a slight 38-37 rebounding advantage, the Musketeers taking in just eight offensive rebounds.
PC also had a 42-35 rebounding advantage against Georgetown, but the Hoyas plucked off 11 offensive rebounds for 13 second chance points.
In the second of three meetings with UConn, the Huskies held an unfathomable 40-20 battle of the backboard edge in Storrs, turning 15 offensive rebounds into 15 points.
“They’re (Kentucky) similar to UConn with their size and physicality,” Cooley added. “We’re going to have to match their physicality and their athleticism. The NCAA Tournament is all about matchups.”
Alltold PC has out-rebounded 25 foes, winning 19 of those games.
Kentucky is one of the top rebounding teams in the country. The Wildcats rank No. 2 in offensive rebounding rate and No. 59 in defensive rebounding rate, per the KenPom ratings.
“Because they rebound the ball so well, I’m not sure how concerned they are about missing a lot of shots because they’re rebounding nearly 40 percent of the misses which is No. 1 or 2 in the country,” Cooley said from his scouting reports.
Kentucky has out-rebounded foes by a 39-30 average margin; the Wildcats having out-boarded 27 foes, winning 21 of those games.
“There’s a lot of technical things that you can’t lose focus of,” Cooley said of the need for improved communication defensively, the ability to box out for rebounds and being physical in the paint. “Our lack of focus was definitely there (the last five games).”
Oscar Tshiebwe (13 rebounds per game) and Jacob Toppin (seven per game) are the Wildcats top rebounders. Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points per game on 56 percent shooting. The Wildcats have an NBA potential backcourt with Toppin (12.5 ppg), Cason Wallace (11.6) and Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves (14.4).
“Tshiebwe has a knack for it,” Cooley said of his prowess in the paint in going after the ball. “Their athleticism, their length, at every position. The SEC has a lot of elite athletes, run and jump athletes, quick to the ball, quick on closeouts,” Cooley said of what the Friars will be facing. “They’re an elite team.
“This is a good matchup for us in a lot of different ways. They have some strengths, we have some strengths. If we can defend and rebound and get some early baskets, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to advance.”
The Friars, averaging 78 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting, rank No. 16 nationally in offensive efficiency in the KenPom ratings.
Kentucky is averaging 75 points per game on 43 percent shooting. “Some of the games that they’ve struggled in, they haven’t made 3’s,” Cooley confirmed.
Cooley and the Friars are making their eighth NCAA appearance in his 12 seasons as PC’s head coach, dreaming for a Sweet 16 round like 2022. “The energy, being able to get a team to the tournament – we’re in the middle of March and still playing – a lot of teams would love to still be playing,” he added. “You have blue bloods (North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Clemson) not playing. To be able to do that with a new team is a credit to our staff and credit to the players.”
.FREE THROWS – One reason that Iona coach Rick Pitino is a favorite for the St. John’s position is his relationship with former PC president Rev. Fr. Brian Shanley, now at the Queens, N.Y. charter Big East member … “They need to go back and work on the things that they learned,” North Attleboro native son and Bishop Feehan grad St. Bonaventure coach former Mark Schmidt of said of his Bonnies, who finished at 14-18. "Our players realize now what it takes in the Atlantic 10; now they've seen it. In essence, we were all freshmen.” The Bonnies lost seven of their last eight games and were 2-11 on the road … Antonio Reeves (.407; 74 made) and Cason Wallace (.347; 43 made) are the Wildcats best 3-point shooters … Kentucky has taken just 79 more free throws than foes, shooting 70 percent … Kentucky has played in just six games decided by five points or less, winning four … Former Franklin High Panther Declan Walmsley, the son of Wheaton College coach Brian Walmsley, started 25 games as a freshman for Foxboro native son Sean Foster at Salve Regina (9-17), averaging 11 points and six rebounds … Former Mansfield High (’18) great Johnny McCoy played in 24 games for the University of Delaware Blue Hens, coming back after missing all of last season due to knee surgery, scoring a season single game best of 10 points against Elon … “We’re six games away from a national championship, that’s a decent perspective,” Cooley said of the task over the next three weekends. “Go 6-0 and you’re a national champion and we’re all starting out 0-0. That’s giving me hope.”