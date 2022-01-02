PROVIDENCE — When the shots are not falling for his Friars, Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley has always believed that defense can win his teams some games.
The Friars have limited eight foes to 60 points or fewer this season, reducing DePaul Saturday to just 17 first-half points (on 6-for-23 shooting) and to its fewest points (53) of the season (on 30-percent shooting, missing 40 of 57 shots).
No. 21-ranked PC (13-1) is atop the Big East (at 3-0), has notched eight straight wins, has accumulated the nation’s best total (6-0) against Quad-1 teams, and improved to 4-1 on the road heading to Marquette Tuesday.
With wins over No. 25 Texas Tech, No. 20 UConn and No. 15 Seton Hall, the Friars have put themselves in the conversations nationally with a NET ranking at No. 27.
Against DePaul, minus contributions from Nate Watson (three points on 1-for-9 shooting) and A.J. Reeves (playing just eight minutes due to injury), the Friars prevailed with a true team performance at both ends of the floor.
“We try not to give up any easy baskets,” Cooley said, noting that DePaul netted just 16 points in the paint, just 12 second-chance points and just seven points off of nine Friar turnovers. “You want to make every team earn everything, whether it be a tough two or try to take the 3 away to change the game. If you do, you normally control the game.”
In addition to defense against DePaul, Indiana transfer and fifth-year senior guard Al Durham (17 points on 5-for-10 field goals) had his 11th double-figure game; South Carolina transfer and fifth-year senior forward Justin Minaya (12 points on four-for-eight shooting) had his first Friar double-double with 11 rebounds; North Florida transfer and fifth-year senior forward Noah Horchler (11 points, eight rebounds) had his 10th double-figure scoring game and his seventh game with eight or more rebounds; and St. Joseph’s transfer and junior guard Jared Bynum (12 points on four-for-nine shooting) dished out seven assists in just his eighth game, boosting his season’s total to 41.
“We’re one of the more physical teams in the Big East,” Minaya said of the Friars being able to impose their defensive will on foes. “That can set the tone of the game, that physicality really allows us to be bold on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Friars handed nine-win DePaul just its third loss of the season, while building a 20-8 margin in the series since the Blue Demons joined the Big East.
“It’s a credit to our players for their will and determination to try to fight for everything,” Cooley said. “If you get content or happy in our league, you’re going to get beat by 100. It’s a credit to their maturity. We have an older group out there, they’ve been really good at asking questions in the scouting reports — what we have to do to execute offensively and defensively.”
“We have a lot of older guys in the locker room,” Minaya added. “Most of us have been in situations (close games) like that and it kind of calms the group — we’ve been up 20 and a team goes on a run. Or we’ve been down and we make a run to get back in the game. We’ve seen it all.”
The Friars have been ranked among the top 25 teams nationally for the first time since 2016 and will likely advance a few notches when the latest polls are released Monday.
“If you’re determined to do the things (play defense) that it takes to win, those hustle plays, those winning plays, those energy plays, it says a lot about the determination, the focus of the group,” Cooley added. “Our defense dictated the tempo of that (DePaul) game.”
The Friars have out-rebounded nine of their 14 foes thus far, and have notably outscored foes 215-133 at the free-throw line, taking 107 more chances.
“I think we’re overlooked,” Watson said of being underrated. “We’re a senior-laden team, we’ve got guys who know what to do. It’s a ‘we’ instead of ‘me’ kind of group.
“We’ve gotten better over the winter break, we’ve gotten extra shots in the gym, looking at film, working on our individual games. We’re showing what we can do. We don’t pay too much attention to it (rankings), I just want to win. I know what the Friars can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.