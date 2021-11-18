PROVIDENCE — With five fifth-year seniors on the roster, Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley expects the experience to pay dividends for the Friars. Thus far, they have, as PC has won its first four games of the season, the latest being a 69-58 verdict over New Hampshire Thursday night at The Dunk.
It has been a while since UNH last beat PC, dating back to a 27-23 win in Durham in February, 1930.
The Friars’ starting lineup of Nate Watson (125 games), Noah Horchler (90 games), Al Durham (126 games), AJ Reeves (82 games) and Jared Bynum (53 games) have combined to play 476 college basketball games. The Friars’ sixth man Justin Minaya has played in 82 college games. The Friars top six players have played in 558.
Now comes the hard part, putting the ball in the basket.
“Look at the 3’s,” Cooley said. “We had four and they had nine
Other than Watson (shooting 71 percent through three games), Durham is shooting 39 percent, Horchler has taken just 12 shots, Reeves is shooting just 37 percent (5-for-17 on 3-pointers), Bynum is shooting 26 percent and Minaya is shooting 35 percent.
Bynum has 16 assists and Durham 13 on the season, while Horchler has 37 rebounds and five blocked shots to offset some of those numbers.
Durham (19 points on 6-for-9 shooting), Watson (17 points on 7-for-8 shooting) and Horchler (10 points on 4-for-9 shooting with 12 rebounds) paced PC on the stat sheet.
PC held a 37-25 advantage on the backboard and produced 40 points in the paint.
The Friars shot 55 percent from the floor, but missed 11 of 15 3-pointers and seven free throws.
“We could have been better,” Cooley said. “I didn’t think we played our best, we had a lot of mistakes, a lot of errors.”
PC broke a 43-all deadlock six minutes into the second half by scoring 12 straight points, four by Alyn Breed and four by Durham, the Wildcats being scoreless for nearly a seven-minute span.
“We knew that this would be a competitive game, they’re coming off a one possession game against Marquette,” Cooley added. “You look at these games around the country and given the portal, it’s keeping teams old.”
It was a too-close-for-comfort first half for the Friars, who held a 30-27 lead at intermission. PC reeled off 10 straight points with back-to-back 3-pointers by Reeves and Bynum in taking a 20-9 lead.
“The difference in the game was our defensive intensity and how we imposed our will,” Cooley said.
PC shot just 2-for-10 from 3-point range, but its 21-13 advantage on the backboard (seven by Minaya, six by Horcheler) and 18 points (eight by Watson) in the paint maintained the lead.
“”If we make our 3’s, that’s a difference maker,” Cooley added.
NOTES: The Friars added 6-foot-11, 260-pound Christ Essandoko (Paris, France), 6-foot-4 Quante Berry (Cleveland, Tenn.) and 6-foot-1 Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) as incoming freshmen for the fall of 2022. Essandoko and Berry both play at Winston-Salem, N.C. Prep. Essandoko was ranked No. 23 among centers in recruiting circles; Berry is rated the No. 33 among guards, while Pierre is ranked No. 39, the No. 6 player in all of New Jersey … Former PC Friar Makai Ashton-Langford, now in his second season at BC, had five assists and three steals for the Eagles in a loss at URI … The Friars play Northwestern Monday in the opening round of the Legends Classic in New Jersey … PC is 71-5 in non-Big East games under Cooley … PC has won 16 straight games over UNH, with 11 straight in Providence.
