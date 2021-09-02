PROVIDENCE — Before the Big East Conference season begins, coach Ed Cooley and his Providence College men’s basketball team will play 11 non-conference games.
The Friars return to the Dunkin Donuts Center after a one-season COVID-19 hiatus for a Nov. 9 game against Fairfield.
PC will then meet Sacred Heart (Nov. 11), New Hampshire ( Nov. 18), Saint Peter’s (Nov. 27), Texas Tech (Dec. 1), URI (Dec. 4), Vermont ( Dec. 7), and Central Connecticut (Dec. 11).
Tipping off the non-conference road games for the Friars will be a game at Wisconsin on Nov . 15. Additionally, P C will also participate in the Legends Classic t the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Friars will face Northwestern on Nov . 22 at 9:30 p.m. In their second game of the Classic, the Friars will play Virginia or Georgia on Nov . 23.
