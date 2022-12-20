PROVIDENCE — The “toughness and togetherness” that Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley adheres to as an imprint for success on the court was put to the test by Top 25 nationally ranked Marquette in the Friars’ Big East home season opener Tuesday night.
“The teams that play inspired, that play connected are usually the teams that win,” Cooley confided after a sold-out AMP watched the Friars hold on for a pulsating 103-98 victory in double overtime.
“Get your team in place, get the continuity going and you’ll be fine,” Cooley said as the Friars made just two field goals over the final 10 minutes of regulation, but were deadlocked with Marquette at 78-all as regulation time expired.
“We owe it to our players to stop talking about last year — we have to be in the moment, our time is now,” Cooley said. “The present and the future is what we’re concerned about.”
Playing their second Big East game in four days, the Friars (10-3, 2-0) were tied with Marquette at 89-all at the end of the first five-minute overtime session.
In the second overtime, Bryce Hopkins (29 points, 23 rebounds) hit two free throws with 1:44 and 58.8 seconds left to put PC in front 100-98.
Ed Croswell (20 points) hit another charity toss with 16.5 seconds to go and Hopkins plucked off the offensive rebound on his miss of a second shot.
Alyn Breed (13 points with 7-for-8 FT shooting) then hit two free throws with 10.6 seconds left.
“I saw a Providence team really grow up,” Cooley said as the Friars outscored Marquette by 23 points at the free throw line (hitting 35 of 49), having a plus-15 margin on the backboard with 18 offensive rebounds which translated to 23 seond chance points.
“That was like a first or second round NCAA game,” Cooley added. “It was a physical effort, we never lost our composure.”
In the first overtime, PC went up 88-870 with Croswell scoring five points, while Hopkins had a steal and a layin for an 88-80 lead with 2:17 to go.
Cumberland native and fifth-year senior Tyler Kolek (29 points on 11-for-15 shooting) then reeled off seven straight points for the Golden Warriors and followed with a drive in the lane with 5.8 seconds to go to knot the score at 89-all.
“At the end of the day, the bottom line is production,’ Cooley said. “We play those who can produce — can you impact the game when you don’t score,” Cooley of playing defense, rebounding and passing. “How are you help us in winning? Those are the things that we as a staff are going to have to monitor from game to game.”
PC had leads of nine (21-12) and 11 (34-23) points during the first half, having merely a one-point (39-38) margin at the break. Marquette banged the boards for 30 points in the paint, while committing just three turnovers over the first 20 minutes.
“We weren’t subbing, we had too much chemistry on the floor,” Cooley said of his players’ time on the floor in the two overtimes. “The quality of the Big East was on display.”
The Friars shot 48 percent (15-for-31) from the floor and had a slight 9-17 rebounding edge. PC never trailed by more than two points (twice), while the Golden Eagles committed just three turnovers.
Hopkins (nine first half rebounds) scored five points, including a put back of his own missed free throw during a 10-0 run which gave PC its nine point lead. Four points by Devin Cater, two off of a steal, sparked an 8-0 PC surge which created its largest lead at 11 points with just over five minutes left until the stop.
“It’s a one game mentality – we have to draw on our strengths. What is Providence College really good at, what can we exploit? This is what we play for – it’s the Big East.
“We as coaches see what the potential of these kids can be.
NOTES: Bryce Hopkins, the sophomore transfer from Kentucky, already has five “double-doubles” on the season; the Friars have nine thus far; PC had 14 last season, nine by Noah Horchler … Senior guard Jared Bynum has been in a shooting slump, just .171 percent from 3-point range (7-for-41), but he has a strong assist (59) to turnover (19) ratio … PC is just 11-19 against Marquette since the Golden Eagles joined the Big East in ’05-’06, 9-6 at home … PC is off until a Dec. 29 game at Butler …The Friars are 8-0 at home this season … PC is second in the Big East in free -throw attempts (273) and free-throws made (200) … PC honored a trio of late former Friars, all-time great guard Johnny Egan (1959-61), an 11-season NBA player and Houston Rockets coach; Louis Orr, the former Syracuse great and one-time assistant coach (1994-96) under Pete Gillen; and Rob Sanders (’03-’05) who tragically died in a car accident in New London … Marquette has some marquee wins over No. 6 Baylor (by 26) and Creighton (by 11), ranking No. 3 in the Big East in scoring (81.1) and No. 2 in shooting (.491) … Marquette sophomore guard Kam Jones has reached double scoring figures in 11 of 13 games … Friar senior center Ed Croswell ranks No. 5 in shooting (at .630) and has nine double figure scoring games.