PROVIDENCE — The “toughness and togetherness” that Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley adheres to as an imprint for success on the court was put to the test by Top 25 nationally ranked Marquette in the Friars’ Big East home season opener Tuesday night.

“The teams that play inspired, that play connected are usually the teams that win,” Cooley confided after a sold-out AMP watched the Friars hold on for a pulsating 103-98 victory in double overtime.