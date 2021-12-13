PROVIDENCE — If senior guard A.J. Reeves makes some shots, the Providence College Friars are a pretty good basketball team.
If the 6-foot-6 Roxbury native struggles to find his form from the floor, as he has for much of the first six weeks of this season — shooting 38 percent overall with a 36-percent rate from the 3-point line — the Friars have to grind their way to wins.
Reeves is shooting over 50 percent — 15-for-29 — over the past two games as PC beat both Vermont and Central Connecticut. But prior to those, Reeves shot 4-for-12 against Texas Tech and 3-for-14 against URI.
Reeves netted his sixth double-figure game of the season with 17 points to go along with a season-high nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists in a 15-point win over Central Connecticut.
The numbers — 10 wins, three over top-50 teams and a NET rating of 39 — have the Friars feeling good about themselves despite the shooting numbers heading into Saturday’s Big East season opener at UConn.
“We have a mature group here, a battle-tested group, we know what’s at stake,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of March 13, NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday. “We want to be a worthy team.”
The Friars are one of five Big East teams in the top 50 NET rankings, along with No. 5 Villanova, No. 14 UConn, No. 15 Xavier and No. 22 Seton Hall.
“I work hard to get open,” Reeves said, sensing that foes shade him more defensively knowing his impact upon the Friars’ offense. “It helps tremendously to get a few baskets in transition; any group finds its rhythm.
“You want to feel comfortable and see the ball go through the rim. When the shots go in at a high clip, everyone’s confidence rises, me included.”
Reeves is averaging 27 minutes a game and mentions that his assist (25) to turnover (eight) ratio is a team number that might get overlooked with his shooting.
“I want to do what the offense allows me to do,” Reeves said. “If the attention is on me, I have to set up my teammates for baskets.”
The number 23 comes to Cooley’s mind too: the number of rebounds taken by the Friar guards in the 68-53 win over Central Connecticut. In addition to Reeves’ total, Al Durham had five, while Justin Minaya, Brycen Goodine and Alyn Breed each had three.
“We have to do a better job of rebounding, especially at the defensive end,” Cooley said of PC being 7-0 when they outrebound foes.
The Friars have won four straight since suffering their lone loss — by 18 points to Virginia. That doesn’t seem so bad with wins over No. 27 Wisconsin (8-2), No. 41 Northwestern (6-2) and No. 20 Texas Tech (7-1).
“I like where we are right now, but we can always play better,” Cooley added. “At the high major games, we’ve been really competitive; at the mid-major games we’ve taken care of business. Any team that is connected, that the players buy into their roles, those teams have success in the long term.”
