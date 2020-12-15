PROVIDENCE — The Providence College men’s basketball team is not in isolation nor quarantining as the Friars continue to test negative for the coronavirus.
That is unlike three of their opponents with the Friars having had games postponed against Xavier, Connecticut and DePaul within a week, adding a new trend to college basketball.
“We’re still in the gym, we’re still practicing,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the Friars, who area scheduled to travel to New Jersey Sunday for a Big East Conference game at Seton Hall.
The Friars’ Dec. 12 game at Alumni Hall against Xavier and a game orginally slated for Thursday on campus against Connecticut were both scratched when COVID-19 cases were discovered in the programs. When the Big East re-positioned a game for the Friars Thursday at Alumni Hall against DePaul, that was scratched as well due to health issues with the Blue Demons.
“We had to shut down months ago prior to the season,” Cooley said of COVID-19 cases spreading in the PC community, which reached the hockey team. “Thank god, we continue to test negative. The big picture is that we’re still in the gym. We’re not in a hotel, we’re not isolating. That’s the message that I told them. I tell them be prepared for anything with the ever-changing landscape of scheduling.”
Cooley and the Friars were notified within 24 hours of having the Xavier game postponed after already have been notified that the Dec. 17 date with Connecticut would be voided as well. Before the weekend had ended, the Huskies’ bus trip in from Storrs to Friartown was canceled.
“Friday morning, 5:30, I thought that we were going to play Xavier, but Stu Jackson from the Big East office called to say that they had a positive test,” Cooley said. “Sunday, we get the call that we’re going to play DePaul, so we start doing some early prep work on them. Then Monday, our medical team gave me a call around 7, 7:30 and I spoke with (Athletic Director) Bob Driscoll and I zoomed with my team at 8:15 and zoomed it to them. I went outside and took a breath of fresh air.”
Cooley reached out to DePaul coach Dave Leitao and Xavier coach Lavell Jordan. DePaul has yet to play a game this season while Butler has played just one game and Connecticut three.
“It’s mentally grueling for his (Jordan’s) players, I don’t know what to say other than good luck, try to stay healthy,” Cooley said of his conversations. “I don’t know when they’ll (DePaul) throw the ball up.
“It could be worse. We could have a player ill, we could be isolating. When you look at the bigger picture and how you talk with your men and how you talk to your players, it’s your message that continues to get them inspired and give them hope.
“If you go in with woe-is-me, you cannot control that. Then we’re never going to control the things that we can.”
The Friars (4-2) last played Dec. 9 at Texas Christian University. After meeting the Pirates, the Friars are potentially scheduled for a home-and-away series with Butler, in Indianapolis on Dec. 23 and the Bulldogs coming to Providence for a Dec. 30 game.
The Friars were in the midst of a first semester examination break. Their out-of-classroom calendar is generally based on a Saturday to Saturday schedule.
“We would have five or six more games under our belts,” Cooley said of PC’s non-conference schedule of games being curtailed due to the corona virus. “So you’re trying to make practices as much game-like as you can
“The one thing the players do know is that we’re very transparent with them, we take them one-on-one. We ask them how you’re doing, not about basketball. How’s school going? How’s everything at home? Do you miss other people being around you on campus?
“So many times people see athletes at these levels and think, ‘Oh, they’ll be fine,’ “ he added. “They’re still 18, 19, 20 years old. They have feelings. They have emotions. For the most part, many of them need a tender arm. Some of them are immature, very few are ultra-mature. So you’ve got to be there more as a father figure/psychologist, moreso than coach.
“We hope that we can get to Sunday and play,” Cooley added. “It’s part of what we have to deal with, part of college basketball today. There will be no excuses, no complaining, we’re excited that we can continue to practice and get better.”
