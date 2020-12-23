According to Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, it was more than fair to say “it wasn’t Friar basketball.”
The Friars shot just 2-for-13 from 3-point range in both the first and second halves while Butler had five players reach double figures in scoring as the Bulldogs took in a 70-64 victory in their Big East game Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
The Friars (5-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped, along with a seven-game Big East winning streak over two seasons.
Nate Watson (19 points, four rebounds) and David Duke (17 points, but on 16 shots with eight rebounds and five assists) paced PC. But other than Watson and Duke the rest of the Friars shot a combined 11-for-35.
“We put a lot of pressure on our defense because of our inability to make a shot,” Cooley said. “You’re not going to win a game on the road shooting 4-for-26 (from 3-point range).”
PC faced an early second-half, seven-point deficit (39-32), but then ran off seven straight points with both A.J. Reeves and Greg Gantt converting Butler turnovers into jams to knot the score with 14:14 left.
“We have to defend and rebound for us to be the team that we want to be — if we can’t, it’ll be hard to win, especially on the road,” Cooley said.
That was the last of the Friars’ good fortune as Butler went on a 15-4 run to gain a 54-43 lead with just under 10 minutes left.
“We’ve got to get more consistency from the guys that start,” Cooley said. “It starts with the guys who play the game first. I don’t think our bench was bad, we need more production from the guys coming out at the gate.
“I’m very disappointed,” Cooley added. “I thought that we were way more prepared than what we showed. My players didn’t do a good job, I’m disappointed in our effort, disappointed in the way that we tried to compete.”
The Friars got points out of only one of their final seven possessions before Alyn Breed hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Friars were limited to their third-fewest points of the season, shooting 41 percent from the floor (26-for-63), while getting to the free throw line for only 10 shots.
The Friars watched Butler responded with seven straight points to break the 39-all tie, with Bryce Nze scoring five, including a 3-pointer to regain the lead.
Watson got to the free throw line just once, and Duke five times.
“You get shots going in, you get a little better defensive energy as well,” Cooley said.”We’re playing against a team that was desperate, that had lost three in a row. The shots that were presented, they didn’t go down.
PC has had much success against the Bulldogs (2-3) at the Hinkle Fieldhouse too, winning five of the previous seven games there — having a 12-5 mark overall against Butler.
Watson, averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, has scored 20 points or more in four games. The 51st 1,000-point scorer in Friars’ hoop history, Watson ranks among the best shooters in the Big East thus far, converting 63 percent (52 of 83) of his floor shots while collecting five rebounds or more in five games.
Duke, averaging 19.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, has five games with 18 points or more. The junior guard has been shooting 44 percent from the floor, while having taken in five or more rebounds in four games.
Were it not for Watson (10 points on 5-for-8 shooting) and Duke (nine points on 3-for-8 shooting), the Friars might have trailed Butler by more than the 31-30 halftime margin.
“Our effort was OK,” Cooley said. “If we don’t defend and rebound, we won’t be the team that we want to be. They (Butler) made some timely shots — their young kids played well and ours didn’t.”
Other than Watson and Duke, the rest of the Friars shot 4-for-17 during the first half, PC shooting just 36 percent as a team with a 2-for-13 accuracy mark from the 3-point line. Reeves, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against Seton Hall, was 0-for-5 shooting, four of those 3-pointers.
The Friars opened up a seven-point lead 23-16 at the 15-minute mark when the Bulldogs went 1-for-8 from the floor and committed three turnovers over a four-plus minute span.
A 3-point shot by Kris Monroe gave PC a 28-24 lead with just over a minute left until intermission, but Butler finished off its final four shots (shooting 43 percent overall) from the floor in the half.
“We’re excited that we’re in the gym, that we’re practicing, that we’re testing negative,” Cooley said. “There are a lot of areas we need to improve in.”
