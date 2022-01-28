PROVIDENCE — The Providence College Friars are not surprising themselves in taking trips to the free throw line.
But they have been surprising most everyone with their accuracy at the stripe, hitting at a .734 rate for the fourth-best mark in the Big East Conference.
The No. 17 ranked Friars (17-2, 7-1) may need those charity chances Sunday afternoon at The Dunk in facing Marquette (15-6, 7-3), which comes in on a seven-game win streak, including a 22-point rout of PC earlier in the season in Milwaukee.
“We make it a point of emphasis every year,” PC coach Ed Cooley of the Friars taking the ball to the rim, being aggressive, not being afraid to be fouled. “This year the guys are a little more aggressive with it.”
PC has gone to the free throw line 406 times, taking 152 more attempts than its opponents.
The Friars have cashed in on 298 chances, out-scoring foes by 122 points.
“Our goal is to make more (free throws) than they (opponents) attempt every single game,” Cooley said. “The guys are getting fouled at a high clip becasue they are being aggressive.”
In winning four straight games, PC has notably out-scored all four foes at the free throw line, making more shots than having yielded chances.
In a 10-point win over St. John’s, the Friars hit on 26 of 30 free throws (14-for-15 during the second) half, outscoring the Red Storm by 18 there.
In an eight-point win over Georgetown, the Friars hit on 20 of 22 free throws (17 for 18 during the second half), outscoring the Hoyas by 10.
In a seven-point win over Butler, the Friars hit on 10 of 14 free throws awarded, while the Bulldogs had just four attempts and made one.
In a three-point win at Xavier, the Friars hit on 14 of 19 free throws (9-for-11 during the second half), outscoring the Musketeers by six.
Al Durham, the fifth-year senior guard via Indiana, ranks No. 4 in the Big East with an 83 percent (112-for-135) rate of success at the free throw line.
In addition, Alyn Breed (88 percent), A.J. Reeves (80 percent), Jared Bynum (78 percent) and Noah Horchler (71 percent) are all above the 70 percent threshold.
It’s a positive departure from the Friars’ performance at the free throw line last season, when they hit at a 70 percent rate. In most games, it was a challenge to finish both ends of a two-shot foul situation or hit the front end of a one-and-one chance.
“It’s going to take a full team effort against them (Marquette), to play against what they’ve been doing,” Cooley said of the challenge. “They’re one of the hottest teams in America, one of the more underappreciated teams. They’re older as well, they have a lot of parts.”
PC is unbeaten in 12 home games, four in the Big East, while Marquette is 6-3 away from home. The Golden Warriors rank No. 4 in the Big East in scoring (74.2) and No. 3 in shooting (45 percent).
“It’s not about having a shot doctor,” Cooley said. “The coaches, the players spend a lot of time as a program to work on technique.
“What we pride ourselves on is that the whole is greater than the individual.” “When the game is coming down to a free throw, we talk a lot about the end of game scenarios.”
“When you get to the free throw line like that, we’re constantly on the attack.”