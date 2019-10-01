PROVIDENCE — Michael Lackey saw himself skating into a good situation when he left protecting the net for the Harvard University men’s hockey team to become a Providence College Friar.
“It was tough a little bit, looking around at different schools,” Lackey said of his fifth year as a student-athlete, taking graduate courses at PC after opting between Friartown and Boston University. “At the end of the day, this (PC) program has such a good track record and Nate (Leaman) is an awesome coach.”
“It’s different, but I like it, it took a while over the summer adjusting,” Lackey said of his new home ice in Providence.
The 6-foot-4 Washington, D.C. native skates right between the pipes for the Friars, replacing three-year starter Hayden Hawkey. Coming off of a 24-12-6 season where it was a Frozen Four participant after capturing the East Regional title, PC opens its season Saturday at Schneider Arena with a Hockey East matinee against Maine.
Lackey has a pedigree, having tended goal for the U.S. National Development under-18 and under-17 teams and having been invited to the development camps of the Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres.
“It was nice getting back in the mix, learning what they want me to improve upon,” Lackey said. “I’m a big guy. They told me to just keep it simple. At the end of the day, it’s just hockey.”
Lackey was one of the premier ECAC goalies last season for Harvard, starting 26 games with a 14-8-3 record, a 2.34 goals against mark and a .918 save percentage. He made nine starts as a junior with the Crimson, having a 4-4-1 record with a 2.72 GA mark.
Lackey allowed two goals or less in 16 starts and was a semifinalist for the Walter Brown Award, presented to the best player in New England.
“These facilities are awesome,” said Lackey, who knew Friar senior defenseman Spenser Young from their days with the USNDT. “I really didn’t know much about PC, I watched them win the national championship in my senior year of high school (at Phillips Exeter Academy), then we played them a couple of times while I was at Harvard.”
With a trio of freshmen defensemen, “they’re going to make mistakes, that happens,” PC coach Nate Leaman said, noting that having a veteran like Lackey as the backline of defense a bonus.
“We’re hoping that the experience that he brings definitely can help us in the beginning of the year,” Leaman said of Lackey. “He’s big, very quick and athletic — we’re young and we’re going to be tested, so we better be good there (in net).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.