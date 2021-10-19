Coach Ed Cooley and his Providence College men’s basketball team have been picked for the No. 7 spot in the Big East Conference’s preseason coaches poll.
The defending Big East champion Villanova Wildcats received all 10 possible first place votes as the preseason No. 1 consensus.
The University of Connecticut was tabbed for second place with Xavier and St. John’s picked for the No. 3 and 4 spots. Seton Hall was picked fifth, followed by Butler and the Friars.
Villanova has won or shared the regular-season crown in seven of the last eight years under coach Jay Wright. This year, the Wildcats are led by guard Collin Gillespie and forward Jermaine Samuels of Franklin who have taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the effects of the pandemic in 2020-21. Gillespie is the preseason Big East selection for Player of the Year.
PC was chosen for seventh place due to the presence of fifth-year center Nate Watson, a unanimous Preseason All-Big East first team selection, returning fifth-year senior forward Noah Horchler, senior shooter A.J. Reeves and returning starting guard Jared Bynum.
In addition to Gillespie and Watson as first team preseason selections, other first team members are Xavier guard Paul Scruggs, a unanimous choice and teammate Zach Freemantle, the Big East’s most improved player last season. Also named was Julian Champagnie of St. John’s, the No. 5 leading scorer (16.1) in the league and No. 1 rebounder (8.9).
Watson, the Friars’ 6-10, 260-pound center, was third in the Big East in scoring last season with a 16.9 average and ranked second in field goal shooting, making 60.2 percent of his shots. Watson also ranked 10th in rebounding at 6.7.
