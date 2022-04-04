PROVIDENCE — Not one to rest on the laurels of his numerous national Coach of the Year awards, Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley will be hitting the AAU tournament circuit and preparing the foundation for future Friar teams.
With commitments from Big East Sixth Man of the Year award-winner Jared Bynum and senior Ed Croswell to return for next season, Cooley is engaging in conversations with current PC seniors A.J. Reeves and Justin Minaya on whether they will return to campus under the pandemic-driven NCAA extra year of eligibility.
Cooley already has two freshmen who sat out this season due to the depth of the roster and has a trio of incoming freshmen.
“We’ll have some open and honest conversations to try and see if these guys want to return or if they want to move on,” Cooley said of the future face of the Friars.
“We brought in different pieces to make the food taste better,” Cooley added, alluding to bringing Minaya (South Caroina) and Al Durham (Indiana) to Friartown this season, while brining on guard Jared Bynum (St. Joseph’s) and center Ed Croswell (LaSalle) last season as transfers. “To see how much time the staff put into team synergy and chemistry … we talked about challenging ourselves every day and coming to practice with a common goal,” Cooley said of the players leaving their egos at the door to the Ruane Center and the Dunkin Donuts enter.
The Friars had three freshmen red-shirted this season — 6-foot-5 guard Matteus Case (Ontario), 6-foot-8 Legen Geeter (Michigan) and 6-foot-10 Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.).
“I thought Castro’s growth was very important to where we’re trying to go in the future with him,” Cooley said. “Legend was basically hurt the whole year. It’s an ongoing situation, but both of them had an opportunity to see what it’s like on a daily basis — to be consistent and everyday practice players,” said Cooley. “We’ve got to see what they can do in a game. We don’t know until the bright lights come on.”
The Friars also had Jimmy Nichols, Greg Gantt and Kris Monroe leave the program at the end of the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-8 Nichols played in 53 games over three seasons, averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds and now attends Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-foot-8 Gantt appeared in 53 games over two seasons and now attends North Carolina State. The 6-foot-8 Monroe appeared in just 14 games over three seasons and is now attending North Carolina Central.
Cooley and the Friars have commitments from three incoming freshmen, 6-foot-11 center Christ Essandoko (Ontario) and 6-foot-4 guard Quante Berry (Tennessee), both of whom played at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep and 6-foot-1 guard Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.), the No. 15 ranked guard nationally among seniors. With the exposure that Cooley and the Friars received nationally, PC could very well land another high school senior.
There exists the likely possibility that Cooley could attract one or two players in the NCAA transfer portal to campus next season, as he did with Minaya and Durham. With five new players in the program for next season, the Friars could be one of the youngest teams in the Big East.
Minaya and Reeves have the option of returning next season. Reeves was granted an additional year by the NCAA in response to COVID-19, while Minaya has a medical redshirt exemption from his career at South Carolina.
With a veteran roster, Cooley and the Friars posted a 27-6 record, along with earning the first Big East regular season title in school history, the most regular season Big East wins (14) ever and a Sweet 16 spot in the NCAA Tournament, a first for PC since 1997.
“I feel very honored, It’s something special,” Cooley said of the season. “There’s not a team that’s a close second when comparing the chemistry of this year’s team. They earned everything.
“As much as you appreciate the moment and try to relish in it, we started thinking about next year right after the final horn went off against Kansas,” Cooley said Sunday from New Orleans at the Final Four, accepting his Naismith Coach of the Year award and attending the annual coach’s convention.
“We know we’re losing some extremely talented seniors,” Cooley said. “We know we have some people coming back and some freshmen coming in, but I still think we need to add a few more pieces to keep us competitive and moving Providence College in the right direction.”
“Our staff has done a great job keeping their finger on the pulse of recruiting. We’ve been actively recruiting since that last horn (loss to Kansas) and we’ll continue to do so until we fill out the roster,” said Cooley.