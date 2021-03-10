Fans of the Providence College men's basketball team saw its ouster from the Big East Tournament coming — a consistently inconsistent team, which had lost seven of nine games in one stretch.
Friars coach Ed Cooley still held out hope for four wins in four nights for an NCAA Tournament berth. But, PC committed 16 turnovers and missed 14 free throws in falling 70-62 to DePaul in an opening round game at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.
The Friars went scoreless from the field (0-for-7) for a span of five minutes and DePaul senior guard Charlie Moore delivered two consecutive baskets to produce a 62-55 lead with 3:22 remaining.
Trailing 55-53, the Friars then mis-fired on three consecutive 3-point shots.
DePaul, in winning just its fourth Big East Tournament game ever, was guided by Moore (21 points, seven rebounds) and Javon Freeman-Liberty (21 points, seven rebounds).
PC scored just 26 second half points on 8-for-25 shooting, being out-rebounded 46-35 and allowing the Blue Demons 30 points in the paint.
Nate Watson (18 points, nine rebounds) and Noah Horchler (seven points, seven rebounds) led the Friars on the scoresheet, but David Duke managed just seven points on 2-for-9 shooting.
PC started the second half as raggedly as it did in the first half, committing three turnovers and taking just four shots over the first five minutes, allowing DePaul to go on a 12-4 surge and take a seven-point (47-40) lead.
The Friars held a 36-35 halftime deficit after trailing by as many as nine points (21-12), while shooting 2-for-11 and committing four turnovers over the first eight minutes.
PC resurrected its cause behind Horchler (11 points with two 3's and four rebounds) and New Bedford's Brycen Goodine (seven points, four rebounds in 10 ,minutes).
Watson (nine points on 4-for-7 shooting) and Duke (six points on five shots) weren't as assertive as second team All Big East selections should be, the Friars also missing on seven free throws.
DePaul, with just four wins this season and finishing in last place for the fifth consecutive season, took control over the first 20 minutes behind Moore, the Kansas transfer (11 points) and Javon Freeman-Liberty (11 points).
PC (13-12 with a NET ranking of 77) still considered itself as an outside candidate for an NCAA berth, but fellow Big East members Xavier (No. 58), Seton Hall (No. 59) and St. John's (No. 67) might be considered more worthy.
