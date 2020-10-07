PROVIDENCE — While the remainder of its Big East Conference and non-conference slate has yet to be cemented, the Providence College men’s basketball team will likely begin its season in North Carolina, not Hawaii, playing Indiana on Nov. 30 at the Maui Invitational.
The Friars will meet Big 10 foe Indiana, followed by two more games on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. The three-day, 12-game bracket tournament will be staged at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Providence will be making its third appearance in the Maui Invitational. Other teams scheduled to play in the tourney will be Alabama (SEC), Davidson (A-10), Indiana (Big 10), North Carolina (ACC), Stanford (Pac-12), Texas (Big-12) and UNLV (Mountain West).
All 12 championship round games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN
