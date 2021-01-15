PROVIDENCE -- The Providence College women's basketball program has been shut down until further notice.
The Friars announced Friday that they extend their current " pause " in team activity due to additional COVID-related issues. The Friars previously halted all team activity on Jan. 12, which resulted in postponements of its games against Villanova (Jan. 13), Creighton (Jan. 20) and DePaul (Jan. 23).
Due to the extension, the Friars' game against Connecticut on Jan. 26 also has been postponed. No make-up dates have been set.
