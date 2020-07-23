MANSFIELD — The annual Friendship Cup Golf Tournament to assist in the development of deaf children and young adults will be held Aug. 10 at the Pawtucket Country Club.
Individuals may join in the event by playing golf as a sponsor, as a donor or as a dinner guest.
Registration is available at www.friendshipcupgolf.com.
The tournament was created two decades ago by former Bishop Feehan High student-athlete and baseball pitcher Skip Flanagan, a hearing-impaired youth who went on to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology and play baseball. Over the course of the years, some $1.5 million has been raised for various programs to help hearing impaired youth and young adults.
Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Lonborg, who joined as a teammate of Flanagan’s in the annual Old-Time Baseball Game in Cambridge, is an annual supporter and attendee of the event.
In addition, former Oliver Ames High and U.S. Olympic Hockey Team goalie Jim Craig along with comedian Lenny Clarke will be on hand.
