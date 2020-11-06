NORTH ATTLEBORO — Before this fall, Tyler DeMattio had never really played golf competitively.
“I mean, my dad (Mike) and I would play and battle,” he said. “We’d play all over and out of town. We’d go to the range hitting buckets of balls, but I didn’t actually play until three or four years ago.”
But this year, the coronavirus pandemic halted high school football, so in search of competition, the North Attleboro High quarterback and two of his teammates, Dillon Harding and Evan Vigorito, who are also all NAHS baseball teammates, picked up the clubs and joined the school’s golf team.
“All of these kids have been successful on the football field and they’ve all been positive influences,” North golf coach Steve Nelson said of his gridiron additions to the golf roster. “These kids like to compete. They’ve all played a considerable amount of golf — it’s just that they like football better.”
DeMattio, a junior, and Harding, a sophomore, have regularly contributed to the team scores for North in its Hockomock League matches.
On Monday, the trio led their team to a surprise second-place showing at the Hockomock League Championship at Franklin Country Club. They finished second only to King Philip on the par-71 layout during blustery and cold conditions.
Harding was the third low medalist during the round with a 9-over-par 80. Jake Gaskin, who does not play football, was competing in his second Hockomock Championship, came in at 83 and DeMattio at 84.
“I’m having a blast playing golf,” DeMattio said, having last played in a competitive football game just about a year ago in the Thanksgiving Day football game against Attleboro High.
When the coronavirus pandemic took firm root in the spring, DeMattio and his elder brother Zach (a former Rocketeer and junior member of the Wheaton College baseball team) took out the golf clubs because it was the only sport to play. DeMattio became a junior member at Norton Country Club this summer to further develop his game — even if he’s using his dad’s hand-me-down set of clubs.
“We (he and Zach) got memberships at Norton and that was two months before I started playing summer baseball (in the Attleboro Sandlot League), so we were playing almost every day,” DeMattio said. “We battled. We had our long-drive contests, we were always trying to beat each other, we liked the competition.”
“I’ve gotten better at it, playing every day,” he said. “At least, it’s given me the opportunity to beat my dad.”
DeMattio hits his long irons well and is pretty adept with his putting stroke, though he rarely takes a driver out of the bag on the tee — fearful of lacing the ball out of bounds with his baseball swing.
“I like to hit a 6-iron off the tee, that’s my go-to club,” DeMattio said. “I can hit it far, but when I see an open fairway, I can hit it out of bounds. It’s definitely a different swing, with a golf club or a baseball bat in your hands. In baseball, if you put it anywhere in play it’s good. But with golf, it has to go straight.”
“It’s so difficult to hit a golf ball straight — it’s crazy,” he added. “There are a lot of similarities in how hard it is compared to hitting a baseball. With both, you just have to focus.”
DeMattio shot a season-best round for the Rocketeers of 39 at Pine Oaks Golf Course in Easton and generally has been inking scores in the low to mid-40’s on his card.
While he’s enjoying golf, he misses the gridiron.
“It was tough not having a football season, I was looking forward to it, playing with my teammates,” said DeMattio, who won the L.G. Balfour Trophy MVP as a freshman for the 2018 Thanksgiving Day game against Attleboro.
DeMattio had a good sophomore season on the gridiron, but the junior year is what attracts the eyes of college recruiters. Without a football season in the fall of 2020 and only the thought of a “gap” season, which has yet to become a reality, DeMattio has to wonder if his chances of obtaining a football scholarship will be diminished.
“I was really looking forward to my junior year, one of my dreams is to play college football,” DeMattio said. “Junior year is your most important year. You can always perform well in your senior year, but your junior year is when you get noticed.
“I just want to play football.”
It never crossed DeMattio’s mind that he just might wind up with a golf scholarship instead.
“I never would have thought that I’d be playing golf, having the competition is good,” DeMattio said. “Obviously, without football, working out (in the weight room) is good, but getting that competitive nature is always good — even if you’re playing an individual sport like golf as compared to a team sport.”
A true competitor, he’s gaining as much as he can from golf this season while already looking ahead to next football season.
“You have that competitive nature so you’re doing things under pressure,” DeMattio said. “You get used to performing under pressure at a high level, as an individual playing golf or with the team playing football.
“That’s what I’m going to take the most out of his (golf) year, that you’re performing under pressure. So next year, I’m going to be more prepared, even for football.”
New opportunity
For Harding, who has played eight positions on the football field including linebacker, safety and split end, fall golf has given him a new opportunity.
“I was really looking forward to this football season, I was sad that it got canceled,” he said. “But golf gave me an opportunity to play a new sport.”
Like DeMattio, Harding and his brothers, Aidan and Owen, got more into golf when the pandemic started, going to Heather Hill Country Club, Norton Country Club and Chemawa Golf Course and play a few friendly rounds.
“Golf was something to do,” he said.
Harding started hitting a golf ball when he was 11 years old or so and frequented the MGA Links course with DeMattio, a user-friendly, short par-3 course which is designed for the development of youth golfers.
“And my dad (Kyle Harding) played in high school, so we’d go out on weekends every so often,” he said.
Golf stoked the younger Harding’s interest, in that it was such an individual sport — unlike the teamwork of football and baseball. This summer, he played baseball (shortstop, second base) for Team Harding, along with DeMattio, in the Attleboro Sandlot Baseball League, a team coached by his elder brother Aidan. While Owen, a senior at North, and Vigorito played baseball in the same league with Team Elliott.
“Golf is much more mentally challenging because it is an individual sport and you only have yourself to blame if you hit a bad shot,” he said. “You have to have a short memory. It’s just you, the course and the ball. When you’re playing football, there are 11 guys, your teammates in the huddle. You’re all relying on one another to do their job.”
“It’s worked out well so far,” he said, adding of his first varsity golf season, “(but) I’ve spent a lot of rounds walking in the woods looking for lost golf balls.”
Harding shot a 38 in a match against Attleboro and had a 39 in a match against Stoughton. For the most part, he’s been shooting in the low 40’s, not bad for a near novice player.
“Hitting a golf ball is pretty hard,” Harding said. “You can hit so many bad shots, but you have to forget them real fast and hope that your next swing is a good one.”
“You do have to play golf a lot to get better,” he said. “I’ve been playing so much more golf than I used to and I’ve noticed that my game has gotten a lot better. Like you can be five or six shots better. I’ve put in a lot of work, too, on the putting greens, at the driving range. I’ve really kind of gotten into it.
“The toughest part me is hitting my driver straight, every round is a new experience.”
He says his short game has gotten a lot better noting that it, the chipping and the putting is where individuals can greatly reduce the number of shots inked on their scorecards.
“This has been a great experience for me, I can play golf when I get older — it wasn’t something that I thought about that much,” he said.
Thankful for competition
Vigorito owes his interest in the game to his grandfather Brian Drought and uncle Nick Drought, former members at Highland CC in Attleboro. His dad, Tim Vigorito, likes to tell his son that after many a challenging round, he gave up on golf and “threw his sticks into a pond.”
He began hitting a golf ball in the eighth grade, “but I never played it seriously until the quarantine — then I was playing almost every day,” he said. “I realized that I was pretty good.”
Vigorito, a senior, plays on defense at corner back, on offense as a receiver and on specialty teams as a kicker for the North Attleboro High football program.
The conversion to a different fall athletic season has been well received, but like DeMattio and Harding, Vigorito says hitting the ball straight is difficult.
“Keeping a golf ball straight is hard, but hitting a baseball is harder, because it’s moving at you,” Vigorito said. “Golf is really the harder sport because you have to be so precise.”
Vigorito is thankful for having any competition this fall, with a season-best round of 42 at the Pine Oaks Golf Course.
“I would go out with my friends and play golf, then me and DeMattio would play over at Heather Hill or at Norton (CC),” Vigorito added of his early days playing golf. “Golf takes a lot of practice. I’m pretty good off of the tee, I hit it pretty far and I’m good with my irons, and putting but I have to work on my chipping.
“I’m still chasing 80, I’ve never broken it.”
The takeway-giveaway chart is usually a tell-all on the football field, but on golf courses Vigorito probably stands “at a negative-five” for lost golf balls and found golf balls.
“I knew that I would have a good time with it, playing golf,” he said of his first fall season on the links.
“I never thought of golf that much as a sport. But then I realized how hard it was, all the technique and all the time that you have to put in to be good at it.”
