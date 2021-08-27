Have stick, will travel.
That’s been the case for Wrentham’s Logan Liljeberg since his high school days when he’d make the trek down Interstate 95 from the family homestead to Providence to lead the LaSalle Academy boys’ lacrosse team to four consecutive R.I. Interscholastic League state titles.
Then it continued further south on I-95 to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., where he not only became a two-time first team All Northeast Conference selection, but was named to the 13-member USILA District 1 All American Academic Team, summa cum laude, with a 3.99 grade point index as a business economics major, one of only three players with New England roots named to the team that included Ivy League members as well.
And as fate would have it, the COVID-19 pandemic presented him with another journey after the NCAA granted student-athletes another year of eligibility. Thus, Liljeberg will be packing his sticks and bags and heading west on the Massachusetts Turnpike to continue his academic and athletic journey at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, enrolling in the Isenberg School of Business for graduate work there.
And Liljeberg’s road to success was paved with hard work.
“I became a starter as a freshman (at Sacred Heart) and from that point on, my whole mindset kind of changed, that I could really do this, play at the Division I level,” Liljeberg said. “I flipped the switch in my brain.
“I was a pretty good player on a pretty good team and every year, after two weeks, they said I was one of the starting attackmen. I got more confident and got better and better. I was getting points and tips from the older guys, the coaches — having that was incredibly huge. That got to me taking off.
“I became kind of the quarterback of the team.”
Liljeberg led Sacred Heart this recent spring season with 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists), having multiple points in 12 of 13 games. Liljeberg ranked No. 3 in the NEC in points (4.09) per match.
Liljeberg concluded his Pioneer career ranking No. 3 in assists (65), No. 5 in points (138) and No. 9 in goals (73).
The rest of his Sacred Heart career is equally impressive.
As a junior in the abbreviated six-match 2020 season, Liljeberg scored 11 goals, second-best on the team, ranking No. 4 in ground balls and No. 5 in forced turnovers.
He gained All-NEC acclaim for the first time as a sophomore, having a breakout season with 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists). He participated in all 15 matches during that 2019 season, starting 14, totaling three points in eight matches.
Liljeberg set personal single-season bests in every category as a sophomore, ranking No. 3 among the Pioneers in points, No. 4 in both forced turnovers and ground balls. He was just one of two players in the nation with at least 20 goals, 20 assists and 40 ground balls.
Liljeberg accounted for a point in his first 30 matches as a freshman and sophomore with the Pioneers, then the 18th-best active point streak among NCAA Division I players. During his freshman season, Liljeberg was an All-NEC Rookie Team selection. He ranked third among all Pioneers in points (30) and No. 20 in assists (16). In his first collegiate season, Liljeberg tallied a point in all 15 matches (all starting assignments), ranking No. 1 among NEC rookies for assists and No. 3 for points.
He carried the family banner at Sacred Heart as well. His sisters Callie (Class of 2015) and Jenna (Class of 2016, the former King Philip High star) were Pioneers, with Jenna latter captaining the women’s lacrosse team as a senior.
Roots in youth
His lacrosse success has its roots in his youth and at LaSalle Academy.
“I pushed myself and dedicated myself to academics,” he said. “I took it (academics) seriously. Definitely, athletics and academics go hand in hand. Playing a sport in college, it is a lot of work, it didn’t give me time to mess around or goof off — it gave me structure in my life.”
At LaSalle Academy, Liljeberg was twice named to the U.S. Lacrosse Coaches All America Team, while twice gaining All State and All Division star acclaim.
Liljeberg prepared for the spring lacrosse season with the Rams by playing left wing with LaSalle’s hockey team. He was a member of the 2015 state championship team (as a sophomore), the Rams’ first title in 37 years and breaking up the Mt. St. Charles Academy monopoly.
“It gave me some toughness — I was very scrappy,” Liljeberg said of his time on ice. “I would go into the corners and hit people and blocked shots. I didn’t take many penalties. That kind of game me an edge in lacrosse, I’d be able to go into the tough areas, go to the crease and take hits.”
Lacrosse and hockey weren’t always in the family, though.
“Growing up, my dad (Dan, a Moline, Ill., High multi-sport star) didn’t know much lacrosse or hockey, but our neighbors (the hockey-mad Rileys — Jack at Mercyhurst, Jay at Babson) convinced him to let me go skate with them on the pond,” Liljeberg said.
“I fell in love with it (hockey and lacrosse). I was about five years old. I asked my parents to get me a lacrosse stick for Christmas and I went to a lacrosse clinic (directed by Jack Piatelli, whose son John starred at Cornell University).”
From there, Liljeberg traveled with his hockey and lacrosse sticks to tournaments all over New England, his weekends filled with rinks and fields.
Liljeberg played lacrosse in the Wrentham Town League and on club and select teams, Jack Piatelli coaching him virtually at every level.
“It was great with all the King Philip guys, we were always a good lacrosse town,” he said.
“Lacrosse is really a fraternity, everybody knows somebody else — it’s such a tight-knit small community,” Liljeberg said of the friendships developed across high schools and prep schools, across colleges in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.
The Liljebergs and Piatellis were regular inhabitants of seats in the stands at Gillette Stadium where the NCAA national championships were staged in 2008, ’09, ’12, ’17 and ’18.
“We’d travel down to Baltimore and Philly, too, every year,” Liljeberg said of watching the best of the best in NCAA Divisions I, II and III. “I’d be waiting outside of the locker rooms trying to get autographs.”
Every Saturday when he was younger, Liljeberg said he’d have his television on ESPN to catch the lacrosse games played by Syracuse, Duke and Virginia.
“To see those guys play lacrosse at that level, 100 percent that was motivation for me,” Liljeberg said. “It was like a whole different game than what I was playing. It was what I envisioned lacrosse to be. Those guys were superstars in my eyes!”
“I really felt that lacrosse would be my pathway to college – that I could play at the Division I level,” Liljeberg said of his days LaSalle Academy, after vast exposure to club lacrosse as a seventh and eighth grader.
“LaSalle played a very big part of my success academically and athletically in college,” he added. “LaSalle Academy gave me the regimen that I would need in college, no doubt.”
However, Liljeberg’s high school lacrosse success did not translate into a wealth of collegiate options.
“For me, for my upbringing in lacrosse, it was kind of unique the success that I had playing lacrosse in college,” he said. “Going to watch as many college lacrosse games as I could as a kid, it was such a high caliber of lacrosse that they were playing at. I was smaller, I felt that I was a late-bloomer.”
Liljeberg considered attending a prep school, a junior college, a smaller Division II or Division III program or red-shirting at Sacred Heart as a freshman.
“My whole mindset was to be the best player that I could be,” Liljeberg said of opting to take Sacred Heart’s offer. “When I got to Sacred Heart, and after a few weeks they said that I wouldn’t have to red-shirt, that sounded pretty cool to me.
“I wanted to play the game that I love.”
More time to play, learn
And when his four years of academics (graduating No. 1 in the Business Economics program) and athletics were completed at Sacred Heart and with the NCAA offering more time on campus to graduating seniors, Liljeberg knew he wanted to continue playing the game he loved, jumping on the chance to further his professional and playing interests at UMass-Amherst, a program with which he had initially been in contact with when at LaSalle Academy.
“When COVID first hit, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Liljeberg said. “I knew that I wanted to play another year. I wanted to focus on my senior year at Sacred Heart so that I wouldn’t get distracted.”
After having a great senior season, he took a step back to decide if he wanted to continue with the sport he loves.
“I loved my time at Sacred Heart, but not having my name in the transfer portal was something that I would regret — to see what schools were out there and who would reach out to me,” he said. “If it happened, I wanted to go to a good school with a good business program and it worked out that UMass recruited me. It was good to see my hard work academically recognized.”
And with the opportunity to play and study at that high level, he knew it was a good fit.
“I knew four or five guys on the team and they reached out to me. I knew what the lacrosse program entailed, the mindset. It was where I’d be the happiest.
“UMass has one of the best business schools in New England — it was a perfect fit for me personally,” he said. “I’m a very competitive person.”
