PLAINVILLE — The Grand Circuit makes a mid-summer stop at Plainridge Park on Sunday for two major stakes on its calendar this year.
The first is the second edition of the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot for 3-year-old and older trotters and the second is the new $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace for 3-year-old and older fillies and mares.
These races will be contested on a special matinee card that will get underway at 2 p.m. and also feature some of the top local trotting and pacing talent and horsemen that compete regularly in New England.
Besides offering a great slate of racing on the track, there will also be plenty of activities for those of all ages who attend that day between races and feature a special guest to help cover the event.
Bob Neumeier of NBC Sports and Comcast Sports New England will be the host of the live track and simulcast feeds, covering all the action and giving his expert opinions.
Neumeier’s wealth of knowledge about horse racing promises to provide great insight to the day’s card and in-depth analysis after each race.
There will be a reception in the Boylston and Newbury Rooms, located on the second level of the grandstand from 1-2:30 p.m. for owners, their guests and VIPs of the two main stakes. Then there will be a full buffet provided immediately after starting at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a giveaway item available for the fans on hand. An insulated cooler bag will be given out at the door while supplies last.
The Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts will be on hand with a mare and foal on display on the grass in the homestretch park for a meet and greet with all who stop by.
Their members will also be able to provide information about the robust Standardbred breeding program in the state of Massachusetts.
The HHANE has invited the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association to join the festivities and they will bring their popular virtual race simulator that allows anyone to climb into the race bike and drive their horse to victory in virtual reality.
This simulator has been traveling from track to track all summer and has been a major attraction wherever it shows up.
Between races spectators can relax and handicap the next event to the music of The Berkshire Valley Boys.
There will also be caricature artists on hand who will be drawing likenesses free of charge.
