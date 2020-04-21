There will now be an asterisk next to what would have been the 49th season of coaching the girls’ tennis team for Bob Goldberg at King Philip Regional High School.
In fact, there will be no season at all for Goldberg and his Warriors in the wake of Gov. Charlie Baker closing school systems statewide for the remainder of the second semester of the 2019-20 school year
“It’s sad, every night I watch the news and it’s painful,” said Goldberg, who had been holding out hope that the proposed May 4 return to school would occur.
With “no alternative” guidelines, Gov. Baker issued his directives to the state’s school systems, administrators, teachers, coaches and student-athletes on Tuesday.
Relying on data which showed that the numbers of new cases of the corona virus and the number of deaths within the state had not subsided, Baker offered that the state and its school systems “cannot safely” insure the health of individuals within school buildings.
Baker asked that graduating seniors “keep their heads up,” but that his decision was in the best interests of all students and the communities. It was a decision, in consultation with health experts “to do what’s best for the kids.”
Now there will be no baseball games at Beach Field on the campus of Bishop Feehan High, no lacrosse matches at the Sam Burns Field at Foxboro High, no track meets at Tozier-Cassidy Field at Attleboro High and no tennis matches on the courts at King Philip High.
“This is awful, I feel bad for all of the kids in every sport, in every town,” said Goldberg, who has been dispensing his tennis knowledge for 48 seasons with the Warriors, anxiously looking forward to a call from Athletic Director Gary Brown for the go-ahead to assemble for a first practice session.
“The spring of your senior year can be such a great experience,” Dighton-Rehoboth High baseball coach Bill Cuthbertson of 42 seasons said of the sports calendar for seniors, not to mention proms and commencement exercises.
“It’s terrible, I feel bad for the seniors who have worked so hard to have that one last season,” Cuthbertson said. “The repercussions are enormous.”
The shutdown of the school year has several implications on the athletic front, including reducing the chance of a senior to secure a spring sports scholarship, the recruiting process for juniors, perhaps even the summer’s extensive list for amateur sports, such as American Legion baseball, the Cape Cod League, lacrosse leagues and traveling softball teams.
Cuthbertson had been in contact with his captains throughout the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines for no school activities, hoping that Falcon student-athletes would maintain their physical conditioning.
“Like everyone else, we were hoping that something would have been better than nothing,” Cuthbertson said of a proposed 10-12 game season, possibly with only sectional postseason competition.
Most athletic directors and coaches were holding out hope for a season to commence in mid-May and run through mid-June. But with the closure of all schools, facilities will be off limits for student-athletes to train, practice and compete.
“Charlie Baker is a smart guy and he’s been in contact with that consortium of governors (in the Northeast) and I think they realize there are not many options,” said Goldberg. “It’s just so sad with all of the scenarios, but what choice do you have? You have no choice.”
Coach Lisa Downs and her Foxboro High girls’ basketball team, the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional champions, were slated to compete for the MIAA state title March 14 in Worcester when national and statewide directives from the MIAA forced cancellation of the event.
Now, the spring teams in the area are left at a loss as well.
“It’s just a really bad situation for everyone involved,” Cuthbertson said. “For some of us, we’ve been doing this a long time. There’s a lot of planning and preparation in the off-season before you even play a game.
“Just being around the kids every day, I’m going to miss the grind of the season.”
North Attleboro High softball coach Bill Wallace was relishing the spring season for the Rocketeers what with four seniors who were going on to play collegiately.
“It was probably the most complete team that I’ve ever had,” Wallace said. “It’s tough for the kids, it’s tough for the coaches and who I really feel bad about are the parents. They’ve driven their kids around to youth league games, summer leagues and been there for them through their high school careers.
“Now this has taken all that away, for many of these kids, it was their last chance to compete in a sport.”
Wallace has been coaching for 35 years, while serving as a teacher and administrator for 34 years — the 2019-2020 academic year to be his last in the classroom.
“I think that the MIAA was going to abbreviate everything with a May 4 back to school date,” Wallace said of the proposed competition before Gov. Baker’s announcement. “If that would have been, then we could have played games and if there was not a sectional tournament, perhaps there could have been a Hockomock League tournament.
“Who knows now?”
Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse coach Matt Noone and his Warriors would have been aboard a bus heading to the South Shore to defend their Chowder Cup championship.
“It’s just devastating,” Noone said of the state directives. “I talked to every one of my seniors and they’ll be stronger because of this, but it’s not good. The freshmen, the sophomores, the juniors they can come back and play. But the seniors? For most of them this was their last go-round.
“Not just them but all the other kids in school, the class presidents, the class valedictorians, the prom kings and queens. That’s all been taken away from them.”
Noone, like other coaches, had been watching the news and number of corona virus cases in the state.
“I think that it was wishful thinking on everyone’s part that maybe we could make something out of this,” Noone said. “But the state, the schools have to do what’s best for the health an safety of the students. Right now though, it’s COVID-19 1; everybody else, nothing.”
The bus rides, the camaraderie, the relationships created and built by being a member of an athletic team has vanished for the spring of 2020 sports.
“Whether you have a good team, a great team or not, every year for a coach is a great year to be out there coaching and being around the kids,” added Goldberg. “Athletics is much more than winning or losing. For the kids, it fosters so many positives. I’m going to miss that.”
