FOXBORO — The first day of the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open teed off at 7 a.m. Thursday, with a full field tackling Foxboro Country Club in hopes of starting the four round event on the right foot.
North Attleboro High’s Jake Gaskin is the leader through the first day, shooting 4-under the 72 par round.
Gaskin was steady until No. 8, when he birdied to put himself tied for the lead. Another birdie on No. 9 gave him the lead, which was improved on after the turn with another one on No. 11. A double bogey put Gaskin back to -1, which could derail a strong day, but Gaskin remained calm and level headed in a windy day with fast greens.
“First nine it was slow, ... I chipped in on No. 8 and that’s kind of what got my round going,” Gaskin said. “I birdied No. 9, No. 11, and then the double bogey on No. 12 kind of set me off. ... It was tough out there. It definitely wasn’t easy. The wind was up, you had to think a lot about your shot. ... I kind of put my head down and just kept moving because I knew was playing really good.”
Gaskin rallied back with two birdies on the next two holes, but again lost a stroke with a bogey on No. 15. Still with a hold of the lead, Gaskin birdied out on No. 17 and 18 to shoot a clubhouse-best 68. In a game that can be a career high one day and a career low the next, Gaskin knows that anything can happen from here on out.
“I’m going to go home, get a good night’s sleep and be ready for (Friday,)” Gaskin said. “Friday could be a bad day. That’s just golf, there’s nothing you can do about it. But as of right now, I feel pretty good about it.”
In the hunt
Battling for the lead much of the day was Norton’s Jared Winiarz. A birdie to open the day was followed by a bogey to put him back even, but a birdie on No. 7 gave him a -1 score again. Winiarz noted his recovery efforts from the woods as big for him, with both birdies coming from a recovery approach out of the trees.Winiarz remained at the top nearly all day. It wasn’t until No. 13 where Winiarz picked up another birdie on No. 13 to give him a one stroke lead.
A 71 to cap the day put Winiarz as the clubhouse leader just after 2 p.m. before Gaskin took over about two hours later.
“First round of the tournament, you can’t really get ahead of yourself,” Winiarz said. “You’re really just trying to put yourself in decent shape. This course course is one of the courses that’s going to separate people with this wind today. Being able to go out there and put a good number out really help put myself in a good position to kind of not have to rely on making up ground the next three days.”
Even with the good start to the tournament, Winiarz echoed similar words to Gaskin in that anything can happen now. Winiarz finished as the runner-up twice (2019, 2020), was fifth in 2018 and tied for 10th in 2021.
“Anything can happen the next three days. You can shoot the round of your life one day and miss the cut the next day, which I’ve done plenty of times,” Winiarz said. “You just got to keep pushing.”
Defending champion Bill White closed with a two-over 74. White said he has full intentions of going out and defending his City Open title, posting a day where he had two birdies (No. 11 and No. 13), two bogeys (No. 5 and No. 12) and a double bogey on No. 8.
“My goal is to defend. I played a lot of golf this summer and have been playing really well. I’m going to give it another run,” Bill White said.
Playing with his son Zach, Bill White said it was an enjoyable experience. Zach White shot 11-over with his only birdie coming on No. 18. He will remain with his dad in Friday’s group pairing at Wentworth Country Club.
“I know it’s his first time. He’s more than capable of playing,” Bill White said. “Having him in the group was a pleasure.”
Also in the hunt entering Friday is Ryan Dow (4th, +1) who battled with Winiarz for much of the day as the leader at the time. David Turgeon is tied for second with Winiarz at -1. Tied with Bill White in fifth is Joseph O’Malley at two-over. Klby Simmons and Kevin Willweth (T-7, +3) share a position along with Brian Kronmiller, Justin Guimond, William Gaskin, Chad Brearce and Matt Hogan (all T-9, +4).
The second day of the City Open will continue on Friday, with tee times again starting at 7 a.m. through noon at Wentworth Country Club. Friday will see the field battle against the cut, which is to be determined, with those passing the cut making it into Saturday and Sunday’s leg of the tournament.
To follow along on the GolfGenius app, use the code 22AAGA (not 22AGA) to log in and view Friday’s leaderboard. The code will work throughout the tournament.
