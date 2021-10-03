PLAINVILLE -- Carl Geisel and Mike Raposa won a card-off to capture first place in the Attleboro Area Golf Association's annual John "Buck" Renner Two Ball Tournament Sunday at Wentworth Hill Country Club.
Geisel and Raposa shot a two-day, 36-hole net score of 126 (66-60), sharing first place with Ryan McGovern and Keith Nalback (65-61).
Chris Hanson and Chad Lareau captured first place in the "gross" division with a low score of 7-under-par 135.
AAGA John Renner Two-Ball Tournament
at Wentworth Hill Country Club
Carl Geisel-MIke Raposa 66-60--126
Ryan McGovern-Ketih Halback 65-61--126
Bob Beach-Gary Delude 67-61--228
Hunter Tang-Cian Goulet 66-64--130
Rob Farrow-Keith Wells 65-66-131
Peter Inglese-Derek Barber 68-64--132
Ed Morse-Jamie Hung 67-66-133
Shawn Gaskin-Bill Gaskin 66-67--33
Anthony Rotella-John Nicklas 65-68--133
Chris Hanson-Chad Lareau 63-71--134
Bob Palos-Jeremy Hennessey 67-67--134
Paul Kearns-Nolan Turner 68-67--135
Jim Vine-Pat Cragan 65-70--135
Kolby Simmons-Neal Boyer 67-68--135
Sean McHugh-Nick Cruise 68-68--136
Joe Oram-Ned Sweeney 68-68--136
Jake Gaskin-Jack Rounds 68-68--136
Tyson Laviano-Dillon Harding 64-73--137
Paul Oliviera-Bob Thresher 65-72--137
Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 68-69--137
