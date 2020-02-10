ATTLEBORO -- The Johnstown Tomahawks invaded New England Sports Village over the weekend and took a pair of victories over the Northeast Generals in North American Hockey League action.
The Tomahawks scored the first four goals in the first of the two game series eventually prevailing 8-3 and then tallied a pair of third period goals to take a 3-2 decision in the second game.
Just prior to the series, the Northeast Generals traded defenseman and captain Joe Nagle to East Division leading New Jersey, while obtaining forward Kyle Schroeder and signing defenseman Alexander Tertyshny.
Matt Smoliga scored his first two goals since joining the Generals in the second game. During the two-game series, Liam McCanney stretched his points streak to five games (three goals, four assists), while Clark Kerner extended his to four games (five assists).
The Generals remain seven points out of the final Eastern Division playoff spot, with four games in hand on fourth-place Maryland.
The Generals had a three-game win streak snapped in the opening game, facing a 3-0 deficit to Johnstown after five minutes. Tyler Cooper scored in the first period (at 18:26) for Northeast, while Smoliga netted a second period goal at 3:34 and his second goal at 16:09 of the third period.
Goalie Joe Stanizzi allowed five goals on 18 shots for Northeast, while Connor Bradford allowed three goals on 16 shots.
In the second game, the Tomahawks outshot the Generals 22-15 over the final two periods. Northeast captain Dylan Schuett buried a backhand shot (from Kerner at 2:44) to put the Generals in front.
Northeast embarks on a weekend road trip, visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and then New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.