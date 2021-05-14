ATTLEBORO — The Northeast Generals head into their final game of the season Saturday at the Maryland Black Bears after dropping both ends of a two-game series at New England Sports Village to the Danbury Hat Tricks 1-0 and 5-1.
Jake Dunlap scored a third period power-play goal at 11:45 (assisted by Dave Andreychuk and Liam McCanney) in the second game to cut the Danbury lead to 4-1. The Hat Tricks tallied pairs of goals in each of the first two periods.
Jake Essensa totaled 22 saves in goal for Northeast, making nine saves in each of the first two periods.
Northeast lost the first game of the series 1-0 in overtime Monday. Danbury scored 29 seconds into the extra session. Danbury unleashed 60 shots at Northeast goalie Hugo Haas, who made 29 saves.
