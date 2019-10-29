ATTLEBORO -- Rookie goalie Joe Stanizzi stopped 96 shots over three games, but the Northeast Generals could take just one of three games from the Johnstown, Tomahawks in NAHL action over the weekend.
Stanizzi totaled 25 saves in the Generals' 3-1 win in the second game of the three-game set. The Generals were fueled by goals from Trevor Smith (No. 6), Ethan Destefani (No. 6) and Joseph Mancuso (No. 7).
Stanizzi had 37 saves in the first game, a 3-2 win for Johnstown. Joe Mancuso put Northeast ahead at 1:44 of the first period (goal No. 6 of the season), while Dylan Schuett (from Thad Marcola) knotted the score at 2-2 in the second period. Johnston tallied twice in the second period and regained the lead in the third period.
The Tomahwaks also won the third game 4-3, breaking a 1-1 tie with a second period final minute powerplay and then scoring twice during the third period.
Jared Lambright's second goal of the season gave Northeast a 1-0 first period lead, while a second period final minute goal by Marcola tied the score at 2-2. Cam Gaudette scored in the third period to tie the score at 3-3.
The Generals will be at New England Sports Village this weekend, hosting the Kenai River Bears Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
