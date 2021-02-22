MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — Jake Hosszu scored the winning goal at the nine-minute mark of the third period and goalie Hugo Haas turned aside 36 shots as the Northeast Generals nipped the New Jersey Titans 4-3 to earn a split of the North American Hockey League Tier 2 series.
Hosszu scored at 14:45 with Jonathan Young and Hunter Olson assisting, barely four minutes after Dylan Schuett had scored goal No. 3 for the Generals at 10:09.
Haas totaled a dozen saves in each period for Northeast, allowing two goals on the power play. The Generals (11-20-3) have a three-game series at Maine this weekend.
Paul Minnehan put Northeast in front at 5:30 of the first period, but the Titans gained the equalizer 30 seconds later. Young regained the lead for Northeast at 7:28.
The Generals dropped a 6-1 decision in the opening game of the series, having a five-game win streak snapped in a penalty-marred contest. Northeast was whistled 16 times (for 56 minutes) and New Jersey 14 times (for 60 minutes).
New Jersey took the lead on a shorthanded goal at the five-minute mark and then added three second period goals, the third of which was a power play.
Young netted a third period goal for Northeast (a powerplay at 7:26 with Brent Keefer and Alex Tertyshny assisting), while Anton Castro totaled 26 saves in goal.
