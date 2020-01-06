ODENTON, MD. -- Liam McCanney scored 2:59 into overtime to give the Northeast Generals a 4-3 victory over Maryland in the second of a two-game North American Hockey League series.
McCanney's overtime winner was his 10th goal of the season in 31 games, having scored just four goals in 55 games last season.
Defenseman Cam Gaudette (Braintree) scored the first Northeast goal (No. 6 of the season) at 11:22 of the first period, while Jack Ring (Hingham) tied the score with his third goal of the season at 2-2 in the second period at 9:24. Rick Boysen (Pittsburgh) tallied goal No. 5 of the season in the third period for Northeast at 11:26.
Matt Pasquale started in goal for the Generals and improved to 2-1 with a 4.25 goals against mark.
The Generals are 13-16-1 in the East Division of the NAHL, standing in sixth place with 28 points. The New Jersey Titans lead the division with a 24-5 record and 49 points. Northeast will host Midwest Division-leading Fairbanks (24-9) for a two-game series starting Friday.
The Generals dropped the opening game of the series 4-1 with newly acquired Jon Young (Pelham, N.H.) scoring the game-tying goal (at 1-1) in the second period. The Black Bears of Maryland used a three-goal second period to take control. Young was a member of the Maryland team earlier in the season, but was obtained by Northeast as part of a three-way trade with Green Bay. Joe Stanizzi, returning from an injury, started in goal for the Generals.
