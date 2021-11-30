NORWICH, Conn. — Payton Felix scored a pair of shorthanded goals as the unbeaten Northeast Generals Tier 3 hockey team downed the Norwich Sea Captains 5-0 in a NAHL game Saturday.
Felix scored the go-ahead goal for the Generals (16-0) at 6:38 of the first period and then gave Northeast a 2-0 margin at 4:47 of the second period.
Northeast scored four second period goals while goalie Mason Joseph totaled 20 saves for the shutout in the penalty-marred contest as Northeast had 14 penalties.
Matt Nuzzoililo (at 6:14) scored the third Northeast shorthanded goal of the game to create a 3-0 margin. Tyler Mann (at 17:08) and Nolan Murphy (19:20) also scored in the second session.
