ATTLEBORO — Taking a pair of overtime wins, the Northeast Generals stunned Eastern Division-leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, sweeping the three-game weekend NAHL series at the New England Sports Village.
The Generals moved within five points of the final playoff spots and have now won five of the six games with the Knights.
In the first game of the series, Liam McCanney scored in overtime to give the Generals a 5-4 win. Goals by Dylan Schuett and Thad Marcola gave the Generals a 2-0 lead after the first period. Jon Young regained the lead at 3-2 for Northeast with his 11th goal of the season in the second period, while Gerard Marretta regained the lead again for the Generals at 4-3 with seven minutes left in the game.
Connor Bradford earned his first NAHL victory in goal for the Generals in a 4-3 victory in overtime on the strength of a goal by Young. Marretta knotted the score at 3-3 with just under two minutes left to force overtime.
The Generals took the third game 4-2 with a strong game in goal from Joey Stanizzi and two goals off the stick of Ethan DeStefani in the first period. Young scored the game-winner for Northeast, while McCanney added an empty net goal.
The Generals are off until a two-game set with the Johnstown Tomahawks starting Feb. 7.
