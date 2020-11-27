ODENTON, Md. — The Northeast Generals dropped a pair of games to the Maryland Black Bears in a Tier-2 North American Hockey League series.
The Generals yielded a pair of goals within a 29-second span of the third period in falling 4-1 to Maryland in the opening game of the series and then surrendered a pair of first period goals and falling behind 3-0 before eventually falling 5-3 in the second game.
In both games, the Generals’ goalkeeping was outstanding. In the first game, Hugo Haas totaled 32 saves, 23 over the first two periods in limiting the Black Bears to one goal, while the Generals also killed off a pair of first period Maryland power plays. In the second game, Joe Stanizzi totaled 30 saves.
In the first game, Liam McCanney scored his sixth goal of the season for the Generals, a third period tally assisted by Bobby Metz and Dylan Schuett. The Generals unleashed 20 shots over the first two periods and 16 more in the third period.
In the second game, Metz scored his third goal of the season, a second period shorthanded goal with Kyle Schroeder and Isaac Novak assisting. The Generals went 1-for-8 on the power play in the game.
The Generals faced a 3-0 deficit before Novak put the visitors on the scoreboard with a second period goal, Jonathan Young and Rick Boysen assisting. McCanney added a third period goal for Northeast on the power play goal with Alex Tertshny and Aidan Curran assisting.
The Generals return to action at Danbury, Conn., for a three-game series beginning Dec. 5. The Generals’ Tier-3 team is off until a Dec. 4 game at the Bay State Bobcats.
