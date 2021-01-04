JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — It was a tough weekend for the Northeast Generals, who lost 6-0 and 8-0 decisions to the Johnstown Tomahawks in their North American Hockey League series.
Johnstown scored four third period goals in winning the opening game. The Tomahawks scored twice within a three-minute span of the first period to take the lead.
Anton Castro totaled 41 saves in goal for Northeast, making 18 during the third period. The Generals were 0-for-3 on the powerplay in the contest.
In the rematch, Johnstown scored three goals over the final five minutes of the first period to take control. The Tomahawks then added a pair of second period power play goals.
Hugo Haas totaled 41 saves in goal for Northeast, which went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Generals resume action Friday at the Maine Nordiques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.