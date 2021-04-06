ATTLEBORO – Dylan Dent and Jacob Kaminski each collected three points with a goal as the Northeast Generals Tier 3 team downed the New England Sharks 7-3 Monday in the decisive third game of the NAHL East Division semifinal round playoff series.
James Clarke (three assists), Nick Obourn (two goals) and Nick Ramm (two assists) also highlighted the Generals’ scoring as Northeast tallied four first-period goals over an eight-minute span at New England Sports Village, taking a 6-1 lead into the third period.
Obourn scored a pair of first-period goals for the Generals, while Jason Gratz made it a 5-0 lead eight minutes into the second period. Northeast out-shot the Sharks, 62-16.
The No. 1 seed Generals will next meet the New Jersey Titans in the opening round of the East Division finals Friday. The Titans scored four first period goals and held off the Danbury (Conn.) Hat Trick to win 5-3 and sweep the other semifinal round series.
After losing the opening game of the series, Northeast skated to a 4-0 victory over the Sharks in the second game of the best-of-three series to stave off elimination. Deacon More scored twice while goalie Patrick Colburn totaled 18 saves for the shutout. Northeast out-shot the Sharks by an 81-18 margin.
More scored the first goal for Northeast at 15:55 of the second period and scored his second goal at 13:53 of the third period, the first of three by the Generals within a three-minute span.
Ben Pizzimenti and Braeden Kennedy also scored for the Generals, while Clarke collected two assists.
