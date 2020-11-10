DANBURY, Conn. -- Former Foxboro High goalie Espen Reager totaled 29 saves over two winning performances in net for the Eastern Division-leading Northeast Generals Tier-3 team over New Jersey in North American Hockey League action this past weekend.
In his first season with the Generals, Reager made 13 saves and notched a shutout in a 6-0 victory over New Jersey. Reager then made 16 saves in a 7-3 victory over New Jersey.
The Generals netted three second period goals to support Reager's shutout. Ben Pizzimentiand Tyler Kominski scored first period goals within a four-minute span to put Northeast on top. During the second period, Peyton Felix, Nick O'Bourn and Jacob Kosinski scored. Jason Clarke had a third period goal.
In the rematch, the Generals took a 4-1 lead entering the third period. Pizzimenti and Clarke each scored twice for Northeast, while Nick Chourn and Kosminski each collected two assists.
The Tier-3 Generals (6-3) had 68 shots in a 7-2 win over the Bay State Bobcats, while scoring four third period goals. Peyton Felix, Drew Schemmel and Sean Gorman scored within an early third period span of 1:01. Nick Wracker scored a first period goals for the Generals, while O'Bourn and Deacon More had second period goals. The Generals play the Bobcats again Thursday at home at 12:30 p.m.
The Northeast Generals Tier-2 team (3-7) salvaged a 5-4 win over New Jersey in a shootout after losing the first two games of its weekend series.
Hugo Haas totaled 40 saves in goal for the Generals, who were deadlocked with New Jersey at 4-4 at the end of regulation and two overtime periods. Matt Yeager and Aidan Curran each had a goal and one assist, the latter tying the score in the 12th minute of the third period.
New Jersey won the opening game of the series 5-2 with three third period goals. Haas accounted for 41 saves in the setback. Northeast took the lead on a first period goal at 3:45 from Dylan Schuett, while Liam McCanney's goal two minutes into the second period tied the score at 2-2.
In a 4-2 loss in the second game, Danbury fired in four second period goals, three within a 48-second span.
Schuett put Northeast in fron just 3:37 into the game, while McCanney scored in the sixth minute to put the Generals in front by two. Curran had two assists, while Joe Stanizzi made 30 saves in goal.
The Generals host Maine for a two-game series starting Thursday at 1 p.m.
