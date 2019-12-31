FOXBORO — The remnants of Black Monday in the NFL have not only attracted the interest of New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but now special teams/wide receiver coach Joe Judge as well.
The New York Giants, who requested to speak with McDaniels on Monday, have also requested permission to speak with Judge in regards to their head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN.
“Joe has done a great job,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Judge during his media availability at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.
Judge has been an assistant with the Patriots since 2012 before taking over more offensive responsibilities this season.
“He’s done a great job with the kicking game and as you said, he’s expanded the role a little bit,” Belichick said of Judge. “That’s kind of had a little bit of a ripple effect in the way we’ve organized the kicking game, but that’s all worked out pretty efficiently.
“And Joe has done a great job of organizing that as well as taking on some other things with the offense, in particular receivers, so he’s done a great job.”
Judge was previously listed as one of the youngest head coaching candidates by NFL.com.
“He’s an excellent coach,” Belichick said.
While McDaniels has been a common name when it comes to head coaching positions in years past (as he is this year by being among the candidates for both Carolina and Cleveland jobs), this is the first time Judge has been in the running for a job elsewhere.
Judge, 38, worked as a special teams assistant before becoming the special teams coordinator starting in 2015. Prior to this season, Judge replaced Chad O’Shea as the wide receivers coach. O’Shea, however, lasted just one season in Miami as he was officially let go on Monday as well.
For now, however, Judge and the 12-4 Patriots will have their sights set on the 9-7 Tennessee Titans, who visit Gillette Stadium in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night.
