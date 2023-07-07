2023-07-08-tsc-spt-Carles-Gil
 David Silverman/ New England Revolution

FOXBORO — New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game on Friday, receiving the honor as a coach’s decision.

The Revs’ captain joins New England teammate Djordje Petrovic on the all-star squad which will take on the Premier League’s Arsenal FC on July 19 in Washington, D.C. Kickoff for the contest comes at 8 p.m. from Audi Field.