PLAINVILLE -- There are plenty of “gimme” putts out there on golf courses these days.
With new health and safety guidelines put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic for social distancing and personal contact, golf courses have altered the pin cups on greens to limit the amount of contact players may have.
There are foam sleeves, inverted cups, PVC piping, and several other jury-rigged designs to accommodate the social distancing concerns.
“I hit a shot the other day at Heather Hill and the ball went in on the fly,” said Mike Cosentino, the resident club pro on the Plainville layout. “But it hit that plastic and came out.”
If a putt hits one of the new “cups” – the ball now not required to actually drop to the bottom of the cup – the ball is in the hole according to new standards for counting strokes on the golf course.
“You see everything from the noodles to the raised cup,” Lou Rivers, the PGA Pro at the Foxborough Country Club said, the course having adopted the “Easy Lift Retrieval System” for its 18 greens.
“I haven’t seen a trend in lower scores; if anything, I’ve seen handicaps go up more here because the course is playing so hard and the players haven’t been able to practice.”
The U.S. Golf Association issued a temporary rule amendment in March that qualified any putt hitting the new artificial cups as a holed shot.
“I think that you could be down a shot or two because in regular golf you have lip-outs,” Mike Michel said. An Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee member, AAGA Open participant and product of the golf programs at Bishop Feehan High and at Rutgers University, Michel has not seen his scorecard numbers drop dramatically.
“With these new rules, if you lip out one or two putts a round, those count as in, as made,” Michel added. “I’ve played with people who have two-foot putts, and they just slam the ball against the pin, because if you hit the pin, it’s in!”
To comply with CDC guidelines for limiting the transmission of droplets of the coronavirus from high-touch surfaces such as pins on golf course greens, the U.S. Golf Association and Mass. Golf Association have adopted rules to reduce such contact when golfers reach to remove the flagsticks or into the holes to remove their balls.
New safety regulations have forced golf courses to adhere to coronavirus guidelines, and some golfers swear that artificially low scores have been the by-product. And that’s not to mention whether a friendly wager might be determined by whether a putt was in or out of a cup, or whether someone’s handicap precipitously may drop a half-dozen strokes or more.
“There’s a lot of those (gimme putts), and with no rakes in the bunkers (and sand traps), people are taking a (preferred) lie,” Bobby Beach, the Attleboro Area Golf Association Co-President said.
“There’s a lot of that going on, but we’re all in the same boat,” Beach added of area golfers playing the game under new rules and different conditions.
Without much doubt, golfers discover that aiming a putt at a raised hole liner is easier than trying to get the ball to drop into the cup. Thus, golfers are more aggressive and confident with their putting strokes, knowing that getting the ball to the hole will be rewarded.
“We use an easy lift system and provide our members with the most realistic experience possible,” Rivers said of the Foxborough CC’s “Easy Lift” system. “With the research that I did, it’s the Cadillac of the COVID cups.
“Our course is playing very hard,” Rivers added. “I’m finding with the new world handicap system, the handicaps are actually coming up, the course is more challenging – the course, the rough is healthy, and here a lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to practice.”
TPC-Boston in Norton and Wentworth Hills in Plainville has PVC piping at the bottom of its cups on the greens, so as the ball does not drop to the bottom of the cup, it forces a personal interaction.
Heather Hill CC has PVC piping on its 27 pins “just low enough so the ball won’t go down into the cup,” Cosentino, the former golf coach at King Philip High added.
“You can hit your putt to the hole, but the ball has to stay in – it’s not a gimme,” Cosentino said. “You have to hit the putt with enough force to get it there. But, if you hit it too hard, it can swing around and go out.
“You don’t take the flag out anymore, there’s no rakes in the traps, no ball washers on the course – you don’t want to touch much of anything.”
Some courses like the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro have foam from the cup extending up the poles. Some courses have inverted the cups.
Bill Cute, the Dighton-Rehoboth High golf coach, plays some four days a week at both the Hillside CC and Segregansett CC, both having foam in the cups. “The ball still has to go into the cup, you just don’t reach down,” Cute said, noting that his scorecard hasn’t been altered one way or the other.
“There are certain places, like Triggs (Municipal Golf Course in Providence), that has raised the cups a half-inch to an inch,” Cute said. “So you just hit it firm and it bounces off. "(Every course) that I’ve played has been a foam rubber insert – so you can and have to make a putt!”
And maybe those half-dozen putts which may have not entered the cup otherwise, those six strokes may make the difference between turning in a 78 on the scorecard instead of an 84.
And handicaps are falling too as a result.
“I’ve had times where I don’t lip out any putts,” Michel said. “But, there are times where you lip out three or four.
“It’s different, I’m happy to do it,” he added. “At the end of the day, I’m kind of traditionalist. I like to pull the pin out and hear the ball going into the cup, that look, that sound.
“It’s unique, but more importantly, it’s awesome just to get out there and play golf. I’ll play by the rules to the nth degree to play golf. I wish that I could say that the new cups have helped my scores and my handicap!”
Beach played rounds of golf regularly while in Florida, but since returning to Massachusetts, has played at least a half-dozen times under the new state, Mass. Golf Association and U.S. Golf Association guidelines.
“No, my scores aren’t lower because of the new pins either,” Beach deadpanned.
“We haven’t worked those little things out yet.”
Will all of those new “holed” putts present a false impression of an individual’s ability to tour a golf course?
Lower numbers on the scorecard would then alter a golfer’s handicap. So when the course championship is conducted, an individual might be moving up from the “B” flight to the “A” flight.
Some golfers have opted not to turn in their scorecards at the pro shop in protest of the changed hole conditions, remaining true to the “honesty and integrity” of the game.
“Everyone’s adjusted, everyone’s been great,” Rivers said of the golf community at the Foxborough CC. “People are getting around faster on the course too, there’s (fewer) people on the course. Hopefully, we’ll back to normal soon.”
And return those gimme putts to true gimme putts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.