HINGHAM — The Hingham High girls basketball team jumped out to a nine-point first-quarter lead, and while King Philip hung with them for the majority of the game, the Harbormen hung on for a 58-47 non-league victory over the Warriors Sunday.
KP closed the deficit to three points at halftime, but then fell behind by nine again after three quarters en route to the defeat.
“We had a great defensive effort,” Warrior coach Jeffrey Miszkiewicz said of his team, which was missing junior guard Jackie Bonner and junior center Emily Sawyer. “We played them even most of the game, but we couldn’t quite keep up with their offense”
Senior forward Liv Lafond led the Warriors with 16 points, while sophomore guard Jordan Bennett chipped in nine points (on three three-pointers) and Mia Bennett and Kylie Watson each had six points.
The Warriors (8-9 league, 8-10 overall) have another non-league contest Tuesday at Shrewsbury High.
Dartmouth 52, Dighton-Rehoboth 34
The second quarter proved to be the undoing of the Dighton-Rehoboth girls basketball team in a loss to visiting Dartmouth High on Saturday.
The Falcons were outscored 17-5 in the quarter.
“We just didn’t seem to have the energy,” D-R coach Chris Perron said. “We didn’t have enough in the tank.”
Junior guard Ella Damon finished with 14 points and was the lone Falcon to reach double digits in scoring. Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesbro led all scorers with 23 points.
The loss moves the Falcons to 12-7 and 11-3 in conference play at the conclusion of regular-season play.