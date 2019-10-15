FOXBORO — Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman set a course record as she took first place (18:50) by a noteworthy 2:17 margin of victory, but the Warrior girls’ cross country team watched as visiting North Attleboro placed six of the top eight finishers as the Rocketeers edged a 25-34 Hockomock League verdict.
Foxboro’s Jenn Yeomans (21:07) took second before North Attleboro’s Melissa Sapini, Shruti Srinivasan, Emily Manning, Marta Botelho, Oliva Forbes and Cate Hanewich all finished within 37 seconds of each other to claim the victory.
Foxboro (3-2) will travel to the the Twilight Invitational on Saturday while North Attleboro (3-2) gears up for the league meet on Oct. 26.
E Maya Evans completed the dual meet season unbeaten for the King Philip High girls’ cross country team, capturing first place by a four second margin at 18:41, but the Warriors (3-2) suffered a heart-breaking 27-28 loss to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League meet Tuesday.
Ava Pisani took fourth place at 19:26 for the Warriors, who next run at the Twilight Meet.
E Bishop Feehan junior Sophia Arruda (19:15) took first by a margin of 1:11 while the Shamrocks captured the No. 5 through 10 spots, all finishing with 43 seconds of each other in a 21-40 non-league victory over Medfield of the Tri-Valley League. Bella Simoneau claimed second (20:16) for the Shamrocks (7-0), who will travel to the Catholic Memorial Invitation on Saturday.
E The Mansfield Hornets claimed a 23-32 victory over Taunton by taking the top three spots. Tessa Lancaster captured first place at 20:30, a 42-second margin of victory. Jess Alestock and Emma Lamson finished within a second of each other for the No. 2-3 spots.
North Attleboro 25, Foxboro 34: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Jenn Yeomans (F), 3-Melissa Sapini (NA), 4-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 5-Emily Manning (NA), 6-Marta Botelho (NA), 7-Oliva Forbes (NA), 8-Cate Hanewich (NA), 9-Emily Steele (F), 10-Ava Doherty (F), 18:50, 3.1 course.
Bishop Feehan 21, Medfield 40: 1-Sophia Arruda (BF), 2-Bella Simoneau (BF), 3-Emily Banister (M), 4-Meg Donovan (M), 5-Maddie Cameron (BF), 6-Camdyn Asselin (BF), 7-Elizabeth Parkinson (BF), 8-Grace O’Hanlon (BF), 9-Rylie Asselin (BF), 10-Amelia Mignacca (BF), 19:15, 2.9 course.
Mansfield 23, Taunton 32: 1-Tessa Lancaster (M), 2-Jess Alestock (M), 3-Emma Lamson (M), 4-Valcovic (T), 5-Weber (T), 6-Santos (T), 7-Anne Riley (M), 8-Diaz (T), 9-Smith (T), 10-Devin Anderson (M), 20:30, course 3.1 mi.
Oliver Ames 27, King Philip 28: 1-Maya Evans (KP), 2-Reardon (OA), 3-O’Donnell (OA), 4-Ava Pisani (KP), 5-Sarro (OA), 6-Meg Sherwood (KP), 7-Dana Aubin (KP:), 8-Werman (OA), 9-Chan (OA), 10-Erin Regnier (KP), 18:41, course 2.9 mi.
