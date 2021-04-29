REHOBOTH -- Junior Carleigh Hall notched a hat trick in the first half sparked the undefeated and the top-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls' soccer team past Greater New Bedford Voke, 4-0 in a South Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal match at Bliss Field on Thursday.
Hall scored her first goal 19 seconds into the match, with an assist from Caitlin Morgado, then got her second goal unassisted in the 16th minute. She completed her hat trick with a 38th-minute goal off a pass from Lily Nees.
Junior Lexie Menezes tallied D-R's final goal in the 66th minute, with another assist from Nees. Junior goaltender Eliana Raposo collected six saves.
"We definitely controlled the play, and dominated," coach Trish Madsen said. "The back line in particular, and Emily D'Ambrosio, played very, very well."
D-R (10-0) faces Somerset Berkely on Monday in an SCC semifinal at Bliss Field.
Seekonk 3, Case 1
SEEKONK -- The Falcons got goals from Maddie Eddy, Alyssa Clegg, and Lauren Couitt, and benefited from strong defense and goaltending from Maddison Julien to coast to the victory in the South Coast Conference quarterfinals.
Eddy put Seekonk on the board in the 30th minute, and Clegg and Couitt tallied three minutes apart in the second half as the Warriors built a 3-0 lead.
Julien made eight saves but lost her shutout when Case scored its lone goal with just 10 minutes remaining in the match.
Seekonk (6-2-1) will play its semifinal match Monday against the winner of the Apponequet-Fairhaven quarterfinal match.
