ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks have been playing it close to the vest. That is, the defensive posture posed by the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team does not surrender much space.
The unbeaten (13-0-1) Shamrocks swept the season non-league series with Bridgewater-Raynham by taking a 4-0 victory over the Trojans on Tuesday at McGrath Stadium.
Junior striker Francesa Yanchuk found the back of the net three times during the second half to boost her season scoring total to 25.
But, it was a scoreless stalemate at halftime and Shamrock goalkeeper Jamie Breckner was about to be staring into the glare of the sun for the second half.
“All of those kids are solid back there, our defense has been getting better,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the backline quartet of senior Ashley Foster and junior Anna Jones at the outside spots with senior Ashley Kelly and sophomore Annie Pearl inside.
The Shamrocks were so stout defensively through the initial 40 minutes that B-R did not have a possession inside the 20-yard line, did not have a corner kick and Breckner easily handled the lone shot directed her way in the 32nd minute.
That trend continued through the second half with Breckner having to make two saves, the toughest being on a high-bouncing, long ball in from the right side at 72 and taking out of the air the Trojans’ lone corner kick at 65.
Yet, Breckner had support in front of her, from holding midfielders, junior Lindsay Moskal and freshman Sydney Kofton and the backline.
Kelly took away a potential Trojan breakaway in the fifth minute, while Jones made a clever steal just inside the midfield stripe to gain possession for Bishop Feehan at 25. Moskal took the ball away from a Trojan atop the penalty box at 42, Jones challenged a rushing Trojan forward to force a shot wide at 47 and Kelly took away a through ball chance at 52.
“We have kids back there who clean stuff up,” Silva added in praise.
Feehan has yielded just seven goals through 14 matches, with goalkeepers Amelia Hohos and Breckner having combined for eight shutouts.
The Shamrocks, who beat the Trojans 2-0 earlier in the season, were playing their third match in four days.
They took two points from each of its matches with Cardinal Spellman and Bishop Fenwick — allowing just one goal through 160 minutes.
Yanchuk scored second half goals at 55, 58 and 60 for the Shamrocks, while it was senior midfielder Hailey Goodman who supplied the impetus by scoring the go-ahead goal at 44, turning two B-R defenders around and unleashing a right-footed blast to the far lower left corner of the net.
Yanchuk created a two-goal lead, with an assist from Goodman, going 1-on-1 against the B-R goalkeeper and picking the lower right side of the net. Yanchuk’s second goal was a work of art with Goodman going 1-on-1 against the Trojan goalkeeper from the right side and deftly slipping the ball to the left for a tap-in.
Yanchuk’s hat trick goal was a one-timer of a shot, coming off of a nice feed out of the left flank by Mikayla Dorrer.
The Shamrocks return to McGrath Stadium for a Saturday matinee (2 p.m.) against Tri-Valley League member Hopkinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.