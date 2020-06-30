NEWPORT — Lindsay Davenport travels the globe as a television commentator with the Tennis Channel. Without a visit to Paris in June for the French Open or to London in July for Wimbledon, Davenport is just happy to be headed to Queens, New York, for the U.S. Open in August.
“We’ve been talking about it so much the last few months,” said Davenport, one of the America’s great women’s professional tennis players, in a teleconference with the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
The ATP and WTA men’s and women’s tours shut down in March across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking players off of the courts. The coronavirus slashed billions of dollars in lost revenue from prize earnings, from salaries, as well as from television and media rights and ticket sales, concessions. Not to mention the duties of all of the perfunctory personnel in the background, from officials to ball boys and ball girls.
“I know how hard the USTA, has been working to try and put on some type of meaningful event that is safe for everybody that’s involved, not only the players, but the staff,” Davenport said of the Aug. 24 start to the U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, albeit without fans and minus a week of pre-tournament qualifying rounds.
“There’s nothing normal about what is going on and everything is going to be different for the time being,” Davenport said from her California home. “Even looking ahead, in how we play tournaments, how people travel, how fans are able to get close to players — all of that is changing.
“I applaud the USTA. for trying to make this tournament happen. I was floored when I heard with what went into the planning, the decision-making and all the meetings. My fingers are crossed that they’re able to pull this off.”
Davenport is one of only five women’s pro tennis players to have been ranked No. 1 at season’s end four times — 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2005 — sharing the honor with Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.
Davenport turned pro in 1993 after completing high school and bypassing a collegiate career at Stanford. She won 55 singles titles and 38 doubles titles during her career, being a finalist in 10 Grand Slam tournaments being a member of the 2014 Hall of Fame inductees.
Davenport’s singles success came in a tight three-year span, when she won the 1998 US Open, the 1999 Wimbledon Ladies Singles Championship and the 2000 Australian Open – all in straight sets.
In a career spanning 17 years (1993-2010), Davenport played a lot of matches – compiling a gaudy 753-194 record in singles and a 387-116 record in doubles, being one of only eight women to have 700 career wins or more.
“Now after all of these months of nothing, I think the players just want to play,” Davenport said of the men’s and women’s tour. “It will be weird, it will take a little getting used to on such a big stage, but being presented with playing with no fans or being able to play a Grand Slam, for prize money, for something meaningful, if I’m a current player, I’m going to try it with no fans.”
Davenport played from the baseline, building her game on a two-handed backhand and a forceful forehand. And standing 6-foot-2, “hitting the ball was always something that came very natural to me,” Davenport said. “t took me a very long time to put that together, probably 20 years after I first started playing. But that’s what made it so fun, was the sound, what I could do with the shots, see how hard I could hit them.”
Davenport totally understands the ATP and WTA players concerns for safety and travel during a proposed fall calendar, which includes the French Open in September, a clay court season and a slew of women’s tournaments in China thereafter.
“The players are totally within their rights,” Davenport said of many a potential opt-out of entries. “It’s always been a sport that players can play when they want, they don’t have to play,” she added. “I don’t think that (fines for non-appearances) is going to be the case if player does not feel comfortable with the guidelines or climate of New York come August. They shouldn’t have to come, they shouldn’t play.
“Until we have a vaccine, until life goes back to somewhat normal, you’re going to have to let the players play where they want to play and play where they feel safe and everyone is going to have to accept that.”
Davenport won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and played on the U.S. Federation Cup team for 10 years, leading the Americans to titles in 1996, 1999, and 2000.
“Obviously, it (pandemic) took us by surprise, it caught us off guard,” Davenport said. “Everybody has been trying to adapt to a different way of life, a different way of doing almost everything — from home life to work life.”
Davenport has four children, ranging from kindergarten through seventh grade.
“We tried to make this way of life not stressful and as normal as possible,” she said. “I had my hands full and we celebrated when school was officially out.”
She couldn’t even shuttle then down the street to the swim and tennis club for exercise and entertainment.
“I always wanted to play (tennis),” Davenport said of her childhood experiences in swimming, soccer and volleyball ending with a camp at the local swim and tennis club in California. “It became kind of a way of life. It was by chance that I happened to find that.
“There was a wall at the club, I’d go hit against the wall — I couldn’t get the racquet out of my hands. It was a long process for me to believe in myself. That kind of started me down a path that, fortunately, I never got off of.
“It gave me opportunities that I never knew existed. It gave me purpose. It kept me out of trouble — I was too busy practicing. I was blessed to be introduced to the sport when I was five or six years old. Tennis has given me my whole life.”
