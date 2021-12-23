‘Twas the day before Christmas and all along the beach, not a creature was stirring, save for the cormorants and gulls, the visibility unlimited, the brisk wind blowing, the sand stirring, the ocean’s song being sung and me …
From out amidst a wall of waves crashing into the sand came ol’ Saint Nick, surfboard in hand. Wiped out and wet, but stoked with delight, Saint Nick zipped out of his wetsuit, now that was a sight! Up the beach he pranced, his red nose beaming bright, he jumped into his “woody” and wheeled off into the night — bringing good cheer to all, and:
To North Attleboro High baseball coach Mike Hart, a “likeness image” at Yosemite National Park …
To Attleboro High softball coach Mark Homer, a 10-gallon cowboy hat for the next rodeo …
To Bridgewater State men’s basketball coach Joe Farroba, good traction at the Truro National Seashore …
To Bishop Feehan High assistant football coach and also ESPN NFL insighter Ted Bruschi, more browns on the sartorial choices …
To West Point women’s basketball coach Missy Traversi, having Paul Perry and Bruce Ogilvie as mixed doubles tennis partners at Finberg Field …
To Dighton-Rehoboth High softball coach Katie Holmes, a clutch hit with the bases loaded …
To King Philip High softball coach Kate Fallon-Comeau, a Hockomock League season without Kelsey White in the circle …
To the Big Kahuna, Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman, a two-foot shore break on the North Shore …
To King Philip High baseball coach Jeff Plympton Jr., a “bon bini” from the Aruban baseball circuit …
To Heather Hill CC superintendent Peter Fontaine, a pond of water on the No. 7 hole and to manager Elmo Finocchi, the addition of sausage and pepper sandwiches to the concession menu …
To North Attleboro High girls’ track coach Ann McGrail, a six-pack of Blue Moon …
To Bryant University Athletic Department administrator Jason Sullivan, Bulldog performances …
To former Bryant Bulldog and Norton Lancer track star Adam Winiarz, a spot on the U.S. Olympic Bobsledding Team …
To King Philip High football coach Brian Lee and Warrior assistant lacrosse coach Ben Agricola, spots in the sand at Fred Benson Bench on New Year’s Day …
And to Attleboro’s first family on New Shoreham, the Mooneys, Mike and Matt, good water pressure for the outdoor shower …
To Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli, a cell phone tracker …
To Foxboro High girls’ soccer coach Katie Stalcup, an LSU scarf and cap …
To North Attleboro’s Tony Marchetti, two minutes in the TD North “sin bin” for his likeness image …
To former North Attleboro High AD and football coach Ray Beaupre, plenty of new friends at The Villages …
To Attleboro High Athletic Director Mark Houle, always full charged battery packs for the Tozier-Cassidy Field scoreboard …
To Tri-County Regional High product and photographer Holly Turner of North Attleboro, more gigs with Billy Joel and Taylor Swift …
To Attleboro’s Jake Withers, first place finishes aplenty for Sweet Sue at Plainridge …
To the patriarch of the Johnson family, George Johnson and the late Kyle VanDeGiesen, always a “Semper Fi” salute …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, former Foxboro High three-sport star and Warrior mom, Kristin Waryas and Bishop Feehan High parent Bobby Alves …
To North Attleboro’s Bill Wanless, the WooSox ambassador of good will, a catch of a foul ball and a Table Talk Pie …
To North Attleboro’s Stacey James, the Foxboro NFL franchise’s media czar, the Patron Saint of Patriot Patience Award …
To former Mansfield High track coach Julie Collins and Foxboro High flash Wally Collins, a beachfront bungalow in California …
To King Philip High boys’ soccer coach Mike O’Neill, a hearty lunch at Raymond Hall …
To the man in the striped shirt Sal Gulino, many more Friday nights of football …
To King Philip High assistant boys hockey coach Ed Movsessian, a whirl around the rink on skates after and a $2 winning wager at Saratoga Springs …
More snaps for Colorado’s (and Bishop Feehan’s) Caleb Fauria and Michigan’s (and Mansfield High’s) T.J. Guy and an NFL snap for NY Giant (and Attleboro High’s) Kyle Murphy …
To King Philip Regional High trainer Adam Bennett, a bottle of Vermont-made maple pancake syrup …
To trainer Beth Arrington, warm water to snorkel in …
To Bishop Feehan High boys’ tennis coach Brian Dalrymple, a “medallion” in taxiing the pro tennis players at the Hall of Fame Tournament around the streets of Newport …
To King Philip High field hockey coach Lisa Cropper, a face on the wall at the University of Connecticut …
To North Attleboro High Principal Peter Haviland, a Nutmeg State high school football game to attend on Thanksgiving Day …
To Attleboro Area Golf Association entries Joe Oram Jr. and Mike Philipp, a new hair stylist …
To “dj” sound magicians, Mansfield High golf coach Chris Hall and Attleboro High girls’ soccer coach Steve Santos, more requests from the crowd …
To living legend linkster Tom Raposa, the always dashing and debonair John Egan, hoopsters Mike Babul and Mike Cavallaro, a tailgate party in the Dunkin Donuts Center parking lot …
To Villanova University Athletic Director Mark Jackson, the Big East Commissioner’s Trophy for excellence in academics and athletics …
To Foxboro High girls’ tennis coach Jon Montanaro, a “wild card” entry into the Hall of Fame qualifying round …
To King Philip High girls’ tennis coach Bob Goldberg, stacks of old newspapers …
To tireless Rutgers University football and basketball supporter Mike Michel, just a Scarlet Knight mention in the Big Ten …
And to all, a Mele Kalikimaka …
