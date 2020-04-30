Attleboro’s 80-years-young Sheila McKenna and her Hi-Fives Women’s Senior Basketball team had its May 17 Connecticut Showdown 3-on-3 Tournament scratched due to the health crisis. “That might probably be played in the fall, but this is also the qualifying year for the 2021 National Tournament to be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. I could be playing on an 80-84 team, but one of our players will still be in the 75-79 (range), so we’ll probably play in that bracket. That will be tough, as two of our players will be 82 and 84.” …
Jack Coulter and Chris Daniels have certainly gained the respect of King Philip Regional High boys hockey coach Paul Carlow. “Jack is the best penalty-killer I’ve coached,” he said of the No. 2 line center, a junior with “quickness and speed.” Daniels, a senior and All-Hockomock League pick with 16 points, “was one of the smartest players I’ve had. He understands the game” …
D-R/Seekonk hockey player Liam Fecteau, a freshman at Seekonk High who totaled 42 points with 17 goals this season, plays in the Providence Elite youth hockey program. “He plays all 200 feet, that’s what makes the difference,” said his coach and dad, Tom Fecteau …
The U.S. Tennis Association’s monthly magazine “Tennis” featured the Prinos sisters (Diana and Sophia) of Foxboro, both members of the MAAC champion Fairfield University women’s tennis team, in a six-page spread prominently featuring a picture of senior captain Diana Prinos …
Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle pointed out that Bryant Ciccio ranks No. 4 on the Bombardiers’ all-time scoring list — behind him. But, “Bryant practiced and played with a sense of pride throughout his four years representing AHS,” Houle said in tribute. “Bryant defines leadership in so many ways, I believe his best attribute is his commitment to his school, community and his teammates. He has earned the respect of coaches, teammates, opposing players and coaches throughout our league and the state” …
One of the secrets to the success of Foxboro High senior hockey goalie Espen Reager, a three-year starter, was his use of a “short stick” to better control the angles of pucks coming in and redirecting them out …
One Norton High Lancer hoopster getting notice is 6-foot-7 junior forward Robert McAvoy, who missed his freshman and sophomore years due to knee surgery and had limited duty this season. “He definitely has a big upside,” said coach Marc Liberatore. “It’s a matter of how hard that he works in the offseason” …
Former AHS Bombardier hoopster Emily Houle, a graduating senior at Merrimack, played under new Brown University coach Monique LeBlanc for four seasons and said, “It was unforgettable playing for her, it was fun, it was challenging. Some of the things she taught me didn’t necessarily have to do with basketball. What makes her stand out from other coaches is that she’s a great person, not only is she a great coach” …
“I have a lot of confidence in this year’s junior varsity players,” King Philip High boys’ basketball coach Dave DeStefano of the Warrior prospects for the 2020-21 season. “They are a group that loves the game and push each other to get better. As long as they hold each other accountable in the offseason, we will be in good shape once next season rolls around” …
Former AHS (’19) hockey standout Sam Larkin, who played in the South Shore Kings program and the Neponset Valley RiverRats program, joined up with the Eastern Hockey League’s Worcester Junior Railers hockey program after a stint at Albany Academy …
Meghara McManus, the daughter of former Foxboro High boys’ soccer coach Greg McManus, finished as the leading scorer for the University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team (18-15-4), which advanced to the Hockey East Tournament semifinals. McManus tallied points in 19 games was selected by the NWHL’s Boston Pride in the fifth round of the league’s draft Wednesday. McManus’s son Nolan, a sophomore at Wentworth Institute, was to be the starting centerfielder for the baseball team …
PC senior soccer player Joao Serrao, an international student from Portugal, owes his graduation to the work ethic and habits instilled in him by former AHS Bombardier and fellow Friar Dom Machado. “Working out and looking at guys like (2019 MLS Rookie of the Year Julian Gressel), Dominik Machado, always with a smile on their faces, pumping everyone up, I learned about discipline and determination. We care for each other, we fight for each other, this is what makes PC truly special” …
The Futures Collegiate Baseball League announced that its planned May 27 start date has been delayed. “As soon as we have clarity on guidelines and procedures for playing baseball, we will look to adapt and begin,” said Commissioner Joe Paolucci of Weymouth. “While all scenarios and contingencies are under consideration, we remain hopeful” …
Contrary to speculation, the International League season for the PawSox has not been canceled. “The report circulating that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false,” said MiLB Communications Director Jeff Lantz from Florida. “No such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season.”
