The Attleboro Area Golf Association is looking to expand its “High School Challenge" in coordination with its annual youth tournament on July 12 at Chemawa Golf Course.
The AAGA, which is always championing and promoting the game of golf, is seeking to add complete high school teams from Foxboro, Mansfield, King Philip, Norton, Dighton-Rehoboth and Seekonk to the roster of Bombardiers, Shamrocks and Rocketeers …
The AAGA 2021 Open will open at Foxborough CC this year. “It wasn’t a major problem, but it was an issue that we had to deal with and we got through it again,” co-president Bobby Beach said of scheduling Wentworth Hills CC for Friday and Heather Hill CC for Saturday …
The University of Notre Dame golf team, including Davis Chatfield of Attleboro and Andrew O’Leary of Norfolk, finished 11th at the ACC Championship Tournament at the Capital City Club in Milton, Ga.. Chatfield was the No. 2 Irish scorer at 4-over-par 214, finishing 28th. O’Leary closed at 18-over-par 228 for 55th. Chatfield led Notre Dame with a 1-over-par 71 in the third round with three birdies …
Zach DeMattio, a junior catcher for coach Eric Podbelski’s Wheaton College baseball team (8-2) is crushing the ball this spring. DeMattio has 18 hits in 10 games with three home runs and nine RBI, batting ,439 with a .510 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage …
Foxboro High grad Justin Garcia, a fifth-year senior lefthander on the mound for the Roger Williams University baseball team (18-9), became the school’s strikeout leader with 189 K's. Garcia has fanned 57 this season in 33 innings of work. Garcia has a 2.73 ERA in six appearances, the two-time All Commonwealth Coast Conference selection, allowing foes to bat at just a .190 rate. Also at RWU, former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Ryan McGahern, a senior lefty reliever, has a 1.13 ERA in seven appearances with seven K’s over eight innings, foes hitting .087. Seekonk’s Ed Jackson, a senior infielder for Roger Williams via LaSalle Academy, is batting .299 with 20 hits (two 3-game hitting streaks) and 13 RBI in 26 games …
Former Foxboro Warrior Sophia DiCenso is a sophomore midfielder for the University of Richmond women’s lacrosse team (8-1). She has six goals in six matches on 15 shots with 16 draw controls. DiCenso tallied three times against Virginia Commonwealth …
Bentley University softball standout and sophomore first baseman Kaylee Mankins leads the Northeast 10 Conference in runs batted in (21). The Bishop Feehan product became the fourth Falcon to hit four homers in a season, hitting one in a doubleheader against Southern New Hampshire. She has 22 hits in 20 games, nine for extra bases with a .338 batting average and a .600 slugging rate …
Will Coogan, the son of Attleboro native son and U.S. Olympian Mark Coogan of Exeter, N.H., is a freshman member of the the University of North Carolina track team. Coogan finished 13th in the 1,5000 meters (3:45) at the Tobacco Road Challenge and 19th in the 5,000 meters (13:56) at the Virginia Challenge …
Captains-elect for the 2021-22 edition of King Philip High boys’ basketball team will be junior guard Charlie Grant, junior forward Dan Clancy and sophomore guard Will LaPlante …
Up at Castleton State in Vermont, former Rocketeer Amelia Murphy, a junior outside hitter for the R.I. College volleyball team, had 14 kills and 13 digs in a 3-2 win ...
Former King Philip High basketball standout Faye Veilleux scored in six games for the UMass-Dartmouth women’s basketball team (5-4), which advanced to the Little East Conference semifinals. Veilleux scored a season-high eight points against Rhode Island. College. She averaged three points and two rebounds per game, hitting on 82 percent of her free throws …
Seekonk High boys’ soccer coach Matt McCartin has seen his Warriors win just one match and tie one South Coast Conference match. “We have found so many creative ways to lose matches this season it’s been incredible," McCartin said of missed penalty kicks and the crazy bounces of the ball …
North Attleboro High and Attleboro High baseball families will convene June 26 at noon for the official dedication of “The Bull” — the new baseball complex behind NAHS — in memory of the late Gary DiNardo, and the 100th game …
Jack McPartland, the junior captain-elect of coach Dan Langmead’s Norton High golf team for 2021, will be the school’s representative in next month’s Virtual Student Government Day …
Climbing to the .500 level on the season has been rewarding for first-year Dighton-Rehoboth High volleyball coach John Pacheco. “I have been proud to watch the team learn how to compete against some of the best talent in the league (SCC)," Pacheco said. "We are in matches that we haven’t been in before – it’s great to see that improvement.” …
“We need to look ourselves in the mirror and say this is not where we want to be,” Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach said. “Hopefully, we can rise to the challenge and get a couple of wins out of it. It’s a question of who wants it more." The P-Bruins have With three games left in the regular season.
