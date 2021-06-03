Did Attleboro Area Golf Association Hall of Famer and Heather Hill CC superintendent Peter Fontaine ever have a story about hitting the sixth hole in one of his career last week on the Plainville layout.
With the AAGA Senior Tournament about to tee it up Monday at Chemawa Golf Course, Fontaine enlisted the guidance of Heather Hill resident pro and Links Ph.D. Mike Cosentino for some advice with his swing.
Cosentinto suggested a sleight variation of his grip, so Fontaine strode to the No. 1 hole on the North Course with a 7-iron in his hands for the start of the weekly Valley Golf League. Instead of twosomes or foursomes, all 20 participants played and Fontaine stepped to the tee box for the 157-yard adventure, swung and the ball landed in the cup!
Customary to golf tradition, the “acer” must buy drinks for everyone in his group upon the return to the clubhouse. Fontaine’s face fell flat with the thought of a 20-drink bill so AAGA President Bobby Beach suggested an alternative of buying each member a bottle of water instead. AAGA veteran Dave Weeman quipped that Fontaine should “hit a mulligan” because he didn’t see it …
It’s going to be a long and eventful road trip for the DeMattio’s (Mike and Heatherly) and the Callahan’s (Kevin and Chris) who departed the ‘Boro’s early Thursday for an 18-hour drive to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to watch their sons, Zach and Tim — members of the Wheaton College baseball team — participate in the NCAA Division III World Series. Kevin, the unofficial AHS baseball and softball scorekeeper, is definitely bringing his scorebook, while Mike just might toss his golf clubs in the trunk for a round …
Former Boston College Eagle (class of ‘92) Dave Franzosa, whose son Tom had an extensive athletic career at Bishop Feehan High, is the Shamrocks’ new boys’ hockey coach. A product of Phillips Andover Academy, Franzosa coached in the Foxboro-based South Shore Kings programs. At BC, he was a member of the 1989-90 Frozen Four team and was drafted by the Boston Bruins, eventually playing professionally in the ECHL and in Italy ...
Former North Attleboro High (class of 2009) and Sacred Heart University track star Julianne Cappadonna-Rickert and husband Brendan, the former cross country coach at Fairfield University, were members of the Platinum Physical Therapy team who helped choreograph the behind-the-scenes work for the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying meet at Bishop Feehan …
Mansfield High girls’ soccer coach Kevin Smith has the NOVA FC boys under-16 team in the Mass. State Cup semifinals with a roster including Kaden Burns and Quinn Conley of North Attleboro, Matt Suprenard and Liam Hannon of Dighton-Rehoboth High, Yaseen Khemmich of Norton High, Tobey Smith and Tyler Rocchio of Attleboro High, Moses Brown Acadey’s Bowen Lancaster of Attleboro, Bishop Feehan’s Sean Callahan and Steve Corrigan, along with Connor Palinski, Derek McGrath, Tyler Znoj, Cooper Austin and Grady Sullivan of Mansfield High …
What boggles the mind of North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson has been the development of senior lineman Harry Bullock, the strongest of all the strong Rocketeers – having a 340 bench press, a 340 power clean, a 475 full squat and a 555 deadlift. In additions, “I can’t recall a single mental mistake he made,” Johnson said of Bullock’s play …
Just as mind boggling has been the development of Norton High soccer standout Edward Abouzeid, he of the strong-armed and accurate sideline throw-ins. Now with coach Kent Taylor’s Lancer spring track team as a javelin thrower. In just his first season, Abouzeid has already thrown a season-best 168 feet with limited technique-teaching …
In taking a golf club in his hand for just the second time in his life, Attleboro’s Kyle Henry recorded a hole in one, at the No. 7 hole at Stone-E-Lea with Ed Noel and Aidan McKenna attesting to the feat ...
The Roger Williams University baseball team (20-11) posted its second-best record ever due to the pitching efforts of two local veterans, graduate student and lefty starter Justin Garcia of Foxboro and senior southpaw reliever Ryan McGahern of Attleboro, via Bishop Feehan. Garcia notched 57 strikeouts over 33 innings, having a 3-0 record with a 2.73 ERA in six starting assignments, with foes batting .190 off of him. McGahern logged nine strikeouts over 10 innings of work, having a 1-0 record with an 0.90 ERA and foes hitting just .069 off of him …
Tri-County High football coach Kahn Chace is laudatory of a pair of two-year starters and senior captains, Gerrard Ayotte and Sean Kubacki. The six-foot, 195-pound Ayotte played at linebacker, tight end, center, fullback, tailback, quarterback, and wide receiver. “He will do anything for the team,” Chace said as Ayotte’s presence on defense (team best 58 tackles) which allowed foes just nine points per game. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Kubacki is regarded as one of the best two-way linemen in the Mayflower League. “He never came off of the field,” Chace said. “He dominated the line on both sides.” Chace is adamant that if the Cougars were healthy (losing QB Angel Velez for the season and the Kubacki brothers for three games) “we could have made a great run.” The Cougars outscored their opponents 136-58 without a Mayflower League playoff …
On Robert Topham Drive (at the corner of Creek Drive) in Wrentham, stuident-athletes will be conducting their second annual plant sale Friday through Sunday with proceeds donated to the Boston Children’s Hospital …
Norfolk’s Cate Hart, an eighth grader at King Philip Middle School, qualified for the Mass. Girls CCM High Performance Hockey Festival, a preliminary to the USA Hockey National Player Development Cap in Minnesota.
