Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan is beside himself attempting to attract interest for a couple of his Bombardiers, who are probably deserving of notice from colleges -- two-way senior lineman Chris Leonardo and senior running back-linebacker Kaiden Murray.
“These kids have nothing to play for,” Strachan said of losing the 2020 fall season due to the pandemic, consequently severely limiting looks of prospective recruits by colleges. “Somebody has to look out for these kids, these kids need structure. Leonardo is 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he’s going to be a great player. He’s a legit Division I lineman, and Caiden is going to be dynamic. It’s my job to get these kids some notice, to get coaches excited about them.” …
The Pawtucket Red Sox have a few connections to the World Series in that Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts played 45 games with the club during the 2014 season, Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly made 21 rehab appearances with the club during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren played 66 games with the PawSox in 1992. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash wore the PawSox jersey for 59 games during the 2007 season, Rays’ radio announcer Andy Freed served his apprenticeship at McCoy Stadium and Rays’ pitching coach Kyle Snyder appeared in 17 games with the PawSox during the 2006 and ’08 seasons …
Just the other day at a boys’ high school soccer match, a goalkeeper was “yellow carded” for questioning the decision-making of the official. The goalkeeper then banished himself to the bench for a while, only to pack up his belongings and backpack and walk off the field in the second quarter …
Attleboro High cross country coach Martin Tighe related the glowing accolades that the city’s Highland Park course received from the Mass. State Track Coaches Association, meet officials, coaches, and runners for the annual Frank Kelly Meet last weekend. “It was a feather in the cap for the city (of Attleboro),” Tighe said of the remarks received. “Everyone commented on how well run the meet was conducted, with the waves of runners, but best of all I think that the kids just wanted to get out and run. Everyone liked the nice, undulating course.” The Central Mass. and Western Mass. entrants likened it to their hilly courses. “We can probably see some bigger meets coming here," Tighe said, "perhaps even some college meets because Highland Park was so well received” …
The Bishop Feehan High athletic family is proud to announce that star softball shortstop Haley Coupal has verbally committed to the University of Connecticut; soccer star, defender Grace Robison has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University; and volleyball standout Gianna Detorie has committed to the University of Scranton …
The Hockomock League principals and athletic directors are formulating a postseason fall playoff plan, with the top four schools in each division playing in a crossover tournament ...
Such is the sad state of scheduling athletic events in these COVID-19 days. Coach Phil Silva’s Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team had its matches postponed with Cardinal Spellman and Malden Catholic and doesn’t return to the pitch until Oct. 29; coach Mike Pariseau’s Bishop Feehan boys’ soccer team similarly had two matches scratched and doesn’t play until Oct. 31; Norton High soccer coaches Eric Greene and Meagan Elliott had their weekend home-and-away series with Ashland postponed last weekend, now having two weeks between matches …
There will be no MIAA winter championships as the Tournament Management Committee adopted to adhere to safety protocol in regards to social distancing for post-season events, while the winter track season will now be conducted during the "gap" season, in consideration of so many leagues conducting meets on weekends at the Reggie Lewis Center, where distancing would be an issue ...
It's sort of a Heather Hill CC alumni gathering three times a week to play some golf, with more than a dozen, including Richie LeCompte, Joe Bouchard, Peter Murray and the return to the links by “Harpo” Laliberte partaking …
King Philip Regional High golf coach Myles McHugh can’t praise the management and staff of Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville enough for hosting the Warriors again.” I would like to thank Wentworth Hills," McHugh said. "It is a beautiful course that has afforded us a strong home course advantage for several years now.”…
North Attleboro High grad Amelia Murphy, and Attleboro High alumnus Amanda Kadisevskis, a junior and sophomore, respectively on the Rhode Island College volleyball team were supposed to play in a round robin series of matches with Keene State and Plymouth State this weekend, but two Granite State COVID-19 cases forced its cancellation. “I am deeply disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches who have worked so hard this fall in preparation for these events,” RIC Athletic Director Don Tencher said. “These are difficult times and this should be proof we have a long way to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.