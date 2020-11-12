The Attleboro High track program, guided by coach Martin Tighe, will host the Hockomock League Championship Cross Country Meet Saturday at Highland Park in Attleboro starting with the first wave at 9 a.m.
The girls’ meet will be highly competitive with Mansfield’s Abigail Greenberg, Emma Lamson and Tessa Lancaster, Foxboro High freshman Aine Fitzpatrick, Attle boro High’s Kelly Neuendorft and Kim Estaban, King Philip’s Maya Evans and Ava Pisani and a trio of Rocketeers, Melissa Sapini, Lauren Hart and Emily Manning all in the running for the individual title …
Also with fast feet, King Philip Regional High product Mike Griffin, a freshman with the University of Tennessee cross country program, was in Baton Rouge, La., for the Southeastern Conference Championship Meet, finishing 44th at 25:10.7. The Vols finished fourth as a team, with their top five runners finishing within 53 seconds of each other …
Big news out of East Rutherford, N.J.: the New York Giants will sign offensive lineman and Attleboro native Kyle Murphy from their practice squad Friday and plan to activate him for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
At the Ocean State Junior Golf Classic held at Cranston CC, Mansfield’s Ben Sapovits, a senior at the Wheeler School in Providence who has verbally committed to Williams College, captured second place in the boys’ 15-18 division with a 3-over-par round of 74. In the same division, Foxboro High’s Jack Rounds came in at 84, while Bishop Feehan’s James Kannally finished at 88. In the Girls Division, North Attleboro’s Morgan MacLeod, attending Bay View Academy in East Providence, captured the crown with a 5-over-par score of 77 …
Kudos to coach Lisa Cropper’s King Philip Regional High field hockey team for donning purple socks in honor of senior goalkeeper Makenzie Manning, a champion and supporter of the Massachusetts and New England Epilepsy Foundation, assisting people who have experienced seizures that were not caused by any known medical condition …
Norton High’s outstanding distance runner for all seasons, Dartmouth College-bound Bella Pietrasiewicz, was nominated by Athletic Director Aaron Sumner and the Tri-Valley League for the state’s Heisman Trophy award, presented to student-athletes of merit in the classroom, community and competition …
Coach Bill Wallace’s North Attleboro High girls’ soccer team yielded merely nine goals in 10 matches as senior Kaylah Seavey and sophomore Maddie Ferrin combined for four shutouts with the Rocketeers finishing at 3-4-3. “Both of them are very good and deserved to play,” Wallace said. The duo and the Rocketeers visit AHS for the annual Blue-Red Cup match Monday …
“She’s got to be the best holding midfielder in the state,” Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer coach Phil Silva said of sophomore Sydney Kofton of Norton, a tactical and skillful mover of the ball, working with senior captain Lindsey Moskal and freshman Kileigh Gorman. “With those three working together, it’s tough for any team to match up against.” The Shamrocks remain unbeaten (11-0) despite having three starters out with knee injuries, Annie Pearl, Grace Robison and Mikayla Dorrer …
Joey Soucy, a senior midfielder-striker for coach Peter Pereira’s Attleboro High boys’ soccer team, is as dangerous a player as there is in the Hockomock League. “There’s no messing around with him, he’s a great player and he’s going to be good (at the collegiate level),” Pereira said. The Bombardiers, who have one win and nine goals this season, will host the Rocketeers, owners or three wins and six goals on the season, Friday in the annual Leach and Garner Cup match at 4:45 p.m. “Goals are not easy to score,” Pereira said of the Bombardiers and Rocketeers not being able to finish off chances this season ...
In other years, a caravan of cars would head out from North Attleboro down Route 95 into the Kingston, R.I, campus of URI to create a homecoming for Mark Schmidt. But when the former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and BC Eagle arrives Dec. 30, the doors will be shut at the Ryan Center. Schmidt and the Bonnies, ranked No. 4 in the Atlantic-10 Conference pre-season poll, begin their 18-game Atlantic 10 schedule at URI and also have four games at the Bubbleville tournament at Mohegan Sun Nov. 25-26. “That’s what people do in the winter, they come to Bonaventure basketball games and they support us,” Schmidt said of the Olean, N.Y. patrons. “You talk to alums across the country, and when they talk about Bonaventure, they talk about Saturday nights in the Reilly Center. That’s not going to be afforded to our students this year, which is a shame.” ...
“We are going to be hunters as opposed to the hunted,” URI men’s basketball coach David Cox said of the Rams’ No. 6 place in the league’s preseason poll. “It’s November, it’s college basketball time. Considering all that’s transpired, this is now a heightened sense of let’s get out here, let our minds be free, let’s go somewhere like an oasis what we enjoy — we enjoy being in the gym” ...
Instead of doing battle against a Colonial Athletic Association foe, former King Philip High field hockey great Alli Meehan of Norfolk, a sophomore at Northeastern University, is back in Wrentham completing her academic studies (four courses) online and working out with Huskie teammates four days a week in Dedham. “It’s been hard not having a season,” Meehan said, watching over her Bishop Feehan High freshman sister Ava, a member of the Shamrocks’ field hockey team. Meehan ranked No. 2 in goals (11; four match-winners) and points (28) for the Huskies as a freshman …
Line of the week comes from the gent standing next to me in the Italian bakery while securing a loaf of bread last Sunday morning about a half hour after the 4.0 registered earthquake shook some parts: “Jeez, that’s what it was?” he said. “I was on the throne, I thought it was me.”
