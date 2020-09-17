Hopefully there may be a Friday night football game at Community Field, or a Saturday afternoon contest at Raymond Beaupre Field on the campus of North Attleboro High, but whatever the parameters are for playing high school football in the “in-between” season of March and April, it will be welcomed. “Hopefully by then, we will have a vaccine and we can do it right,” Rocketeer coach Donny Johnson said of the COVID-19 health and safety precautions. “We won’t have to worry about the Triple-E (virus) and we can play at night” …
Norton High Lancer softball slugger Destiny McGrath captured first place at the Mass. General Hospital cancer research benefit softball home run derby in Reading, smacking 101 over a 16-minute span while competing against 16 other high school stars in the state. In the boys’ competition, Bishop Feehan’s Zach Stephenson was the fence-busting champion as well, as he belted 35 overall, with 15 in the first round and 15 in the second round with the shorter fence, and three more in the championship round …
For the ninth successive season, North Attleboro High boys’ soccer and wrestling coach Geoff Burgess became the “club champion” at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Burrillville, R.I. Burgess was the No. 1 seed in the eight-player championship division. Burgess won his quarterfinal-round match 7 and 6, and his semifinal round match 2 and 1. In the 18-hole title match, “I played one of my best rounds of the year,” as he shot an even-par round of 71 and won 2 and 1. Burgess notched 11 consecutive pars over the first 11 holes, but held just a one-up lead. Then he birdied the No. 14 and 16 holes to take the advantage …
Members of coach Mike Strachan‘s Attleboro High football team guided the Fourth Annual School Supplies Drive in coordination with Rep. Betty Poirier’s Supply Sacks Campaign. Bill Runey III, a Bombardier football and lacrosse player, initiated the drive during his freshman year as a Bombardier “as a way for our football team to support the less fortunate. Now, as I enter my senior season as one of the team captains, our community faces even more financial strain. While we don’t know exactly what school will look like, students will still need supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, binders.” Items can be dropped off at AHS any weekday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. …
One of the all-time great tennis players in the history of Bishop Feehan High girls’ tennis, Paula Silva-Heagney (class of ’91) teamed with Thea O’Donnell, the wife of another local legend, six-time Attleboro Singles Tournament runner-up Robbie O’Donnell, a former tennis player at Medford High, and advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Doubles Division of the Attleboro Doubles Tournament and earned the “Sportsmanship Award” …
Former Bishop Feehan High girls’ coach Paul Perry and Attleboro Recreation Dept. Director Dennis Walsh choreographed the three-day weekend tournament beyond expectations. “There was a tremendous amount of talent playing in all of the divisions,” Perry said. “There was so much depth, and from the quarterfinals on there were some great matches.” The Lakeville Tennis Club representatives Alex Howard and Liz Straub not only won their respective men’s and women’s division titles, but also the mixed doubles title as well …
The Tri-Valley League (Norton High) has joined with the Hockomock League in postponing the fall volleyball season for girls’ teams to the Fall-2 session to begin in late February and continue through early April. Coaches are more concerned about the restrictions of play at the net, which greatly alter the game than in practice, pre-match and match protocol …
Eleven-time Attleboro Singles Tennis Tournament champion John Medgyesy was reminiscing about his formative stages of development and for many of those in the area, citing the Joslin family and their Turnpike Racquet Club facility on Route One in Plainville. “Charlie and Mary started it all, then with Whitey, David and Tommy following it up. They were great folks” …
Two products of the Attleboro High swimming program, Jackie Lynch-Bartek, now a freshman at American University in Washington, D.C., and Ella Lynch-Bartek, a Bombardier junior, both served as lifeguards at Second Beach in Middletown through the summer season …
“Friartown is going to enjoy his ability to score,” PC hoop coach Ed Cooley said of 6-foot-8 Noah Horchler of Melbourne, Florida, who sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules after spending time at North Florida. “He has an incredible touch around the rim. I expect him to have a major impact on our program.” Another in the future could be 6-foot-8 Detroit-area product Legend Geeter, a three-star recruit who signed on with the Friars while also receiving overtures from Georgetown and Missouri. He is a product of the AAU program, the Family, which also delivered a former Friar, LaDontae Henton.
Peter Gobis may be reached at 508-236-0375.
